Developer marketplace makes commitment to people ahead of planned doubling of headcount over the next 12 months



17 May 2022 – Developer marketplace platform Deazy has appointed Ben Morris as its new Head of People and Culture, as part of a renewed commitment to its employees ahead of a 12 month period in which it aims to double its headcount from 29 currently.



Morris has a strong background in start-ups, co-founding companies including Ogun, the collaborative app for construction and refurbishment site staff, and Torch Legal, which provides online wills and powers of attorney. He is also a trustee at Rachel’s Table, the Leicester charity that gives food and clothing to the homeless and has provided more than 16,000 hot meals over the past two years.



“I love working with people, and I love working in technology, so this particular role at Deazy is a dream come true,” said Ben Morris, Head of People and Culture, Deazy. “I want to put people at the heart of everything we do, automating certain processes so that we can free up more individual time with our teams and develop a fully hybrid working environment.”



Deazy connects enterprises, scale-ups and agencies with high-quality development teams, handpicked to provide broad technical expertise and greater capacity and flexibility. Earlier in 2022, Deazy closed a Series A funding round of £5million ($6.8million) through investment from Puma Private Equity. As its growth accelerates, it plans in part to use the funding to expand its teams.



“We had more applicants for this role than any I can remember, and Ben emerged as the ideal candidate to cement our commitment to our people and being famous for our culture,” said Andy Peddar, CEO, Deazy. “With the move to hybrid working, getting workplace culture right has never been so important. Not only does Ben know Deazy extremely well, but his love of people, combined with his entrepreneurial background and focus on problem-solving, means that he will enhance and improve our culture as we grow over the next 12 months and beyond.”



Morris will be addressing elements within the Deazy culture including hybrid working, benefits, progression, maternity leave and shared leave. His overall aim is to ensure that Deazy's culture continues to match its values as the company expands.



"We want Deazy to be famous for its culture and retain that as we continue our ambitious growth plans over the next few years,” said Ben Morris. “When a start-up grows, it can be hard to maintain the culture, but we will do everything possible to ensure that's not the case at Deazy. We will need to be more intentional and deliberate and be prepared to do things a little differently, but it’s an exciting time to be working on culture at a company like Deazy.”



About Deazy



Deazy is a curated marketplace of development talent, a platform to intelligently connect

enterprises, scale-ups and agencies with the right dev talent for every engagement in a cost-effective, scalable and flexible way. It's an ecosystem of developers from handpicked tech teams comprising more than 3,000 developers and works with enterprise clients, including RAC and Hanson.



www.deazy.com