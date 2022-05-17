LONDON - May 17, 2022.



Abstract Art Fair, the world’s first sustainable art fair, launches in Isleworth, Greater London on June 8th, Designed as a space to offer art lovers access to beautiful handcrafted, sustainable art at affordable prices, encouraging investment in art produced in England with zero-plastic. Taking place the week following the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the exhibition will be on for five days until June 12th, and will be a cultural highlight in the art calendar.



Presented by Abstract House, the UK’s leading manufacturer of sustainable art and picture frames, and hosted by entrepreneur Omar Obaid, an established abstract artist whose work was commissioned for Ceasar’s Forum, Las Vegas and has also appeared on Bravo! TV’s Million Dollar Listing New York.



The one-of-a-kind exhibition will showcase ‘The Green Room: Regeneration’, a visual display of dried flower wall art encompassing the impact our everyday patterns play on preserving nature’s beauty.

In addition, during the event, over 1000 seeds will be planted as part of a biophilic display to embrace the environment.



“Bringing art lovers together with gallery-quality, handcrafted and sustainable art is pivotal in encouraging a life-long investment in British art. Enabling an enjoyable platform to experience the art in person and discover art you love is what we are all about. Beautiful quality art that is produced in England needn’t cost the Earth, or the planet. As a 100% zero-plastic organisation, we are committed to sustainability in everything we do’. Omar Obaid, Abstract Art Fair CEO & Founder



Fair Highlights:



• A curated display of exceptional sustainable artworks on display, priced from GBP 50 to GBP 2000,

Exclusive exhibits including ‘The Green Room: Regeneration’, a stunning sensory display of dried flowers.

• 1000 seeds will be planted during the fair to promote environmental change.

• Special family sessions will take place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th of June, with free activities including face painting and craft activities for children.

• All tickets are free and must be booked in advance at AbstractArtFair.com.

• Goody bags available for first 100 ticket holders.



A Celebration Of Quality British Art



Paving the way for art lovers to connect with and discover original handcrafted art they love, Abstract Art Fair will showcase the best of British talent, inspiring a love of art. With a vast selection of art styles and media on offer, priced from GBP 50 to GBP 2000, you will unveil the most affordable handmade art available in the UK.



The Green Room: Regeneration Exhibit Showcasing A Stunning Display Of Dried Flowers



Designed and curated by Fair Director Summer Obaid, The Green Room offers fair goers a glimpse into the future, a green future with preserved florals signifying the root and matter instilling nature with prospects of growth.



‘The Origin’ Environmental Exhibit Encouraging Prosperity And Growth



As part of the fair’s sustainability efforts as it is committed to carbon neutrality, ‘The Origin’ forms part of a special exhibit where 1000 seeds will be planted throughout the five-day fair, raising awareness of the changes we must make to help our planet thrive.



Exclusive Family Sessions Embrace A Love Of Art For All The Family



To make it accessible for families, and to encourage creativity for younger audiences, the fair have organised free fun-filled activities to entertain children at the fair between 11 am and 1 pm on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th Of June. The event will see complimentary face-painting by professional face painter ArtyCat Faces, alongside a wide range of crafts and activities for children in the Craft Corner.



Visiting The Fair



Abstract Art Fair and Abstract House, the fair’s organiser, are committed to ensuring fair visitors have an enjoyable experience and work in line with government advice. Hand sanitisation will be available to use upon arrival, along with deep cleaning at the end of each day.

Fair tickets are available to book online and must be booked in advance. Entry will not be permitted without a valid ticket.



-END-



Press Information



Omar Obaid, Fair Founder & CEO and Summer Obaid, Fair Director & CFO will be available for interview ahead of the fair and can discuss topics such as how to invest in art, how to start an art collection, selecting art for your home, making art affordable and accessible to all, choosing the right artwork for your space along with topics on entrepreneurship, British manufacturing, retail and ecommerce.

For all media questions, including Fair press pass requests, VIP tours, reviews, interviews and images, contact hello@abstractartfair.com.

Press images: Download Now



Notes To Editors



Abstract Art Fair

Unit 142 Clock Tower Industrial Estate, Isleworth, Greater London TW7 6GF

Fair Opening Times:

Wednesday 8th June: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm - Private View

Thursday 9th June: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm - General Admission

Friday 10th June: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm - General Admission

Saturday 11th June: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm - General Admission + Family Session (11am to 1pm)

Sunday 12th June: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm - General Admission + Family Session (11am to 1pm)



About Abstract Art Fair

Launching in June 2022, Abstract Art Fair is positioned as the world’s first sustainable art fair. With zero plastic, from production to packaging, POS to marketing, along with the use of sustainable materials, we want to make a difference to our planet.

AbstractArtFair.com



About Abstract House

Launched in 2017 by creative entrepreneurs and husband and wife team, Summer and Omar Obaid, Abstract House has revolutionised how consumers browse and discover art they love. As the leading UK manufacturer of sustainable art and picture frames, Abstract House is also the only art and picture frame manufacturers to use zero-plastic packaging and supply real float glass frames by mail order shipment to customers worldwide. Abstract House