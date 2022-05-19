With nearly 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity space, Tawk plans to expand ExtraHop’s team and partner ecosystem to support accelerated growth in the region



SEATTLE, MAY 19, 2022 - ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced the appointment of Fouad Tawk as area vice president for the Middle East, Turkey, and North Africa (METNA). Tawk’s extensive experience in cybersecurity and strong relationships with organizations and partners will help ExtraHop accelerate growth and expansion in the region.



“Organizations in the Middle East, Turkey, and North Africa are racing to adopt digital transformation initiatives like cloud migration as they look to gain share in global markets, but the need to protect their business from the growing specter of advanced cyberattacks often slows or stalls these efforts,” said Marc Andrews, GM for EMEA and APJ, ExtraHop. “Fouad’s strong industry relationships and deep cybersecurity expertise will be instrumental in our growth strategy for the region, helping provide customers and partners with the network intelligence they need to stop advanced threats without slowing down business operations or introducing friction for developers, IT operations, or business stakeholders in the process.”



With a deep-rooted understanding of the METNA technology and sales landscape, Tawk will expand the sales team and partner community to support ExtraHop’s growing customer base in the region. Working closely with channel partners, resellers, and system integrators, Tawk aims to drive long-term growth for both ExtraHop and its partner ecosystem.



“As a 100% channel-committed company, ExtraHop gives its partners the opportunity to play a critical role in helping customers improve their security posture with complete visibility, real-time detection, and intelligent response across cloud and hybrid workloads,” Tawk said. “I’m thrilled to join one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies that is solving today’s security challenges in the best place possible–the network.”



An industry veteran, Tawk was previously the regional sales manager for F5, where he led the Shape Security business unit, driving growth and working with partners in the region. He’s also held different sales roles at Palo Alto Networks, Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec), and TrendMicro.



About ExtraHop



Cyberattackers have the advantage. ExtraHop is on a mission to help you take it back with security that can’t be undermined, outsmarted, or compromised. Our dynamic cyber defense platform, Reveal(x) 360, helps organizations detect and respond to advanced threats—before they compromise your business. We apply cloud-scale AI to petabytes of traffic per day, performing line-rate decryption and behavioral analysis across all infrastructure, workloads, and data-in-flight. With complete visibility from ExtraHop, enterprises can detect malicious behavior, hunt advanced threats, and forensically investigate any incident with confidence. ExtraHop has been recognized as a market leader in network detection and response by IDC, Gartner, Forbes, SC Media, and numerous others. Learn more at www.extrahop.com.



