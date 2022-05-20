The argument is not about where we work, but how we can work better as we navigate the challenges of the post-covid world.

20 May 2022. London



As businesses continue to manage the transformation of work, fuelled by technology, and accelerated by the pandemic, companies are still facing a backlash from employees. As Boris Johnson admits he is distracted by coffee and cheese, and Lord Alan Sugar believes everyone should be back in the office full time, is the conversation heading in the wrong direction?



Since 2020, businesses have had to juggle the needs of their business, with the needs of the employees and customers. The argument is not about where we work, but how we can work better as we navigate the challenges of the post-covid world.



World-leading work futurist and author, Sophie Wade will be chairing her first ever UK live panel debates in London, and Edinburgh this month. The topics for discussion will be culture and understanding your people, managing diversity and inclusion and how to ensure your business is future-proofed to attract the best talent, retain the finest people and ensuring a prosperous future for your business.



If you agree with Boris and Lord Sugar, or if you have found innovative ways to use technology to develop your business and have a success story to share, we would be delighted to have you in the interactive audience. Perhaps you have questions and lack solutions and would like to listen and network with your peers?



You can register and join us free at two live debates, one in London (24th May), followed by Edinburgh (26th May). The events will be recorded for use at events across the world.



Anyone registered and who attend will be provided an attendance certificate which can be used to log points against CPD programmes.



Event Details:



Panel Breakfast Briefing: Managing the Transformation of/at Work



Are you trying to figure out what work arrangements your company needs to offer to retain the talent you need? How well is the senior team at your company adapting to new business conditions? How confident are you that middle managers are engaging their teams to meet customers’ new and changing demands? What issues are lingering from the pandemic that need priority attention? Do you have concerns about attracting new, young recruits?



Do you have questions that keep you up at night about how to navigate a challenging marketplace? Now the Future of Work has arrived, accelerated by the pandemic, the technology-driven business environment is faster-paced and less predictable. Employees must respond more quickly and solve more complex issues in teams. Executives are facing unprecedented challenges as we emerge from the pandemic and try to forge a new way forward.



Arrivals: 8:15am. Estimated End Time: 10:30am



London Event Details:



The Panel: Martyn Sakol, Managing Partner, OE Cam, Sabrina Del Prete, Founder and CEO, Kore Labs, Angus Ridgway, CEO, Potentialife, Haddy Davies, CEng MIChemE



Location: Venue 1, 229 Great Portland Street, London, Greater London, W1W 5PN



Registration and attendance are completely FREE



Register here



Edinburgh Event Details:



The Panel: Paul Reid, Founder and CEO at Trickle, Zahra Hedges, CEO, Winning Scotland, Neil Stevenson, CEO, Scottish Legal Complaints Commission, Adam Tuckwell, Managing Director at Mobas.



Location: The Scotsman Hotel, 20 North Bridge, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, EH1 1TR



Registration and attendance are completely FREE



Register here



//ENDS



Notes to Editors:



About Sophie Wade:

Sophie Wade is a speaker, author, and authority on Future-of-Work issues. Her book, Embracing Progress: Next Steps for the Future of Work, is an Executive MBA Program textbook and required reading for several management school leadership courses. Sophie is Founder and Workforce Innovation Specialist at Flexcel Network, a Future-of-Work consultancy.



Media Contact:

For more information, a press ticket for the event, photography, or commentary contact:

Jay Evans, Head of Public Relations at Mobas

Tel: 01366 385036|Mob: 07391 149715|Email: jay.evans@mobas.com|