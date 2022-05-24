the uncertainty of the wholesale gas and electric market will be causing organisations to assess how they can manage their energy more efficiently.

As part of their commitment to grow the Consultancy arm of the business and support organisations to achieve their net zero ambitions, TEAM Energy is continuing to grow their Energy Services team by appointing two energy and sustainability experts.



Accomplished energy management professional, Tosin Murele has joined the business as Analytics Consultant, and data and reporting expert Rhiannon Farquhar joins as Data Analyst.



Former Utilities and Data Consultant, Tosin, joins us from Accenture. With a wealth of experience, Tosin has previously contributed to the development of a project tender to assess the viability of a 2030 Housing Net Zero Carbon Project.



Having spent four years as a Researcher at Cranfield University, focusing on energy and power, Tosin has led the development and formulation of the mathematical framework to help the University understand how to best reduce their carbon emissions within their energy network.



As an Analytics Consultant with TEAM, Tosin will play a key role in working with the business’ customers to understand the best ways to use their energy data and put together a Carbon Reduction and Net Zero strategy that will ensure they can reach their goals. With over fifteen years’ experience working on energy networks and developing models to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and encourage environmental sustainability in energy systems; Tosin is very knowledgeable in net zero projects and supporting organisations in decarbonising their operations.



A published researcher, Tosin has written two publications on integrating biomass into energy supply chain networks, and efficiency in large-scale combined heat and power plants. Her expertise within the energy sector and knowledge of decarbonisation means her appointment to TEAM will reinforce their ability to provide customers with the very best service and knowledge on carbon reduction.



Commenting on her appointment, Tosin Merle said:



“I am delighted to be joining TEAM which, as a business, encapsulates my passion for fighting climate change and helping organisations to play their part in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to net zero operations. I am looking forward to working with customers and supporting them in understanding their energy and carbon data, with my expertise, I will work with customers to develop and set robust and achievable Science Based Target Initiatives (SBTis), supporting them in achieving their goals.



I have previously worked on numerous net zero projects and have experience in implementing solutions for avoidance and removal of carbon emissions, using renewables and Carbon Capture, and I am looking forward to using this knowledge to support TEAM’s customers.”



Laboratory data and reporting analyst, Rhiannon Farquhar, joins the Energy Services team as a Data Analyst and will be supporting the business’ customers with their energy management and carbon emissions targets.



As an analyst, Rhiannon will be working closely with TEAM’s Energy Consultants to deliver a range of Energy Services, including Greenhouse Gas Reporting (GHG), Net Zero and Carbon Reduction services, Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR), Display Energy Certificates (DECs) and the Energy Savings Opportunities Scheme (ESOS).



Rhiannon has extensive analytical experience and will play an integral role in supporting customers in understanding their energy data, helping to determine a robust and reliable emissions reporting framework and plan for their carbon reduction journey.



On joining TEAM, Rhiannon Farquhar said:



“Joining TEAM is really in line with my own interest in climate change action. I am really pleased to be working with Energy Services’ customers to help them adopt energy efficient strategies that can support them in the long run with both the rising energy costs and as they embark on their own approach to net zero.”



With a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Portsmouth, Rhiannon is passionate about climate action and sustainability, making her a great addition to the business.



Speaking on both Tosin and Rhiannon’s appointment’s, Head of Operations, Tim Holman said:



“The rise in energy costs due to the uncertainty of the wholesale gas and electric market will be causing organisations to assess how they can manage their energy more efficiently. We are experts in energy management and support organisations across all sectors in embracing their net zero strategies.



By appointing both Tosin and Rhiannon, we are able to grow our expertise and help more customers understand their energy and carbon data, reduce their energy costs and embark on their sustainability journey.”



The addition of Tosin and Rhiannon into TEAM’s Energy Services, demonstrates the business’ commitments as an employee-owned enterprise, to achieve sustainable development in a way that delivers their net zero ambitions. With employees driving the long-term success of the business, recruiting like-minded individuals, who are just as passionate about tackling climate change, will play a key role in the company’s future.



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.

TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.

www.teamenergy.com