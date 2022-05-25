We needed a partner who understands the challenges of complex digital transformation

Software consultancy selected to drive ambitious digital transformation programme for the Land Registry’s customer-facing services.



25 May 2022 – UK-based software consultancy Scott Logic has been awarded a two-year, £9m contract with HM Land Registry to help it achieve an ambitious transformation programme.



HM Land Registry has a rich heritage spanning more than 150 years where property ownership has been protected and underpins the modern economy. It aims to become the world’s leading land registry for speed and simplicity, with an open approach to data.



The department is responsible for more than £7 trillion of land and property ownership across more than 26 million titles and ensures that land and property rights are guaranteed and protected. HM Land Registry is aiming to transform by using innovative technology, investing in expert people and streamlining processes to make all interactions easy, effective, and more user-friendly.



“HM Land Registry wants to accelerate its digital transformation ” said Alistair Hayter, Head of Software Development, HM Land Registry. “We needed a partner who understands the challenges of complex digital transformation, integrating with many different services, and working collaboratively in multidisciplinary, multi-vendor teams.”



The contract entrusts Scott Logic with the provision of a range of software delivery roles to complement and extend the capabilities of the Authority, covering architecture, front and back-end development, testing and DevOps functions. The consultancy will also share responsibility for planning and scoping of the service delivery.



Work on the project began in Q1 2022 with a discovery and mobilisation phase. Scott Logic worked with HMLR stakeholders to understand the current landscape across the Digital Data & Technology (DDaT) portfolio, whilst identifying the key strategic goals and objectives.



As a result, Scott Logic has onboarded a variety of experienced technology teams to work collaboratively with HMLR on the next phase of delivery. The focus will be on the agile delivery of key automation and efficiency gains across critical internal and externally facing HMLR systems.



“We have a strong record working with government departments, and we are delighted to have been selected to help HM Land Registry overhaul its customer-facing services,” said Andy Hickman, Head of Consultancy (Bristol), Scott Logic. “We have always invested heavily in the learning and development of our personnel, ensuring that we provide a consistently high-quality service. We’ve delivered customer-facing data services for the Department for Work and Pensions and the Scottish Government, so our consultants are highly experienced at managing complex, integrated data services.”



Scott Logic has six UK offices, employing more than 400 people who provide technology services, including architecture and technical strategy, bespoke software development, and data engineering.



