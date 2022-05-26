United States, 26 May 2022 — Laiye, a leading Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, today announced a partnership with Accenture (NYSE: ACN), a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security, as its global partner and System Integrator (SI) under Laiye’s Global Partner Program. Laiye and Accenture will share their knowledge, expertise, and experience to help companies in their digital transformation journey through the scaling up of AI-powered Intelligent Automation.



This strategic partnership accelerates Laiye’s business growth and comes on the back of its recently completed $160 million Series C funding round.



“Laiye has made great strides in expanding its success around the world and enhancing its capabilities. This partnership in the Americas will allow Laiye’s customers to implement our suite of IA tools and Accenture’s cloud expertise and solutions, reflecting our continued and mutual commitment to delivering business excellence for our clients," said Alejandro Arboleda, Vice President at Laiye North America.



“Enterprises all around the world are seeking digital transformation through automation and IT innovation, and all of these solutions rely on the cloud, data, and artificial intelligence. We are excited to partner with Laiye and leverage our system integration and cloud capabilities along with Laiye’s integrated IA platform, to help organizations address their automation challenges," said Peter Duncan, Managing Director at Accenture.



According to an Accenture report which analyzed five LATAM economies and several other markets around the world, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to add up to an entire percentage point to the region’s annual economic growth rates by 2035. Countries in the region are already piloting AI solutions to drive further growth, productivity, and economic progress.



“Americas is a region rich in opportunities for growth. This alliance with Accenture will help us serve and further grow this dynamic market by leveraging AI and Laiye’s suite of end-to-end IA tools," said Petter Dalén, General Manager at Laiye.



“This strategic partnership between Laiye and Accenture brings together the best of IA and AI. Accenture’s Center of Excellence will add a layer of structure to help clients identify, prioritize, and deploy automation at scale across the entire enterprise. Paired together with Laiye’s end-to-end IA solutions, customers will see tangible value in enterprise productivity, efficiency, and growth," said Tomas Rey, Director at Accenture Latin America.



About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.



About Laiye

Laiye is a leading Intelligent Automation Platform and artificial intelligence (AI) provider with a global presence across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Laiye’s integrated suite of AI-powered RPA, intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, and Conversational AI solutions help organizations in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, healthcare industries and more, operate at higher levels of productivity and efficiency to drive new levels of success.



