Organised and hosted by IRM UK and in association with AssistKD, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and IIBA® UK Chapter the Business Analysis Conference Europe will take place from the 19th – 21st September, London.



World renowned speakers will take to the stage and present to 500+ predicted Business Analyst professionals who will fly in from across Europe and beyond for three days of networking and learning.



Keynotes include:



- Wellbeing in Times of Change, Petra Velzeboer, Mental Health Advocate.

- Higher and Wider: Business Architecture for Business Analysts, Roger Burlton, Process Renewal Group.

- Digital Disruption – The Rise of Robots, AI and the End of Work, Dr. Alan Watkins, Complete.

- Professionalism – Why it is Important, Rebecca George, Former President, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT



View the agenda and full line-up of speakers here: https://irmuk.co.uk/events/business-analysis-conference-euro...



Highlights of this year’s event include:



- Five conference tracks and forty-five sessions. View the agenda here

- An unparalleled networking opportunity for Business Analysts from across Europe and beyond. The event is for anyone who is starting their Business Analysis journey, to experienced/leading Business Analysis professionals.

- The conference provides an interactive forum where Business Analysts can meet, discuss and debate how best to rise to the challenges faced by their organisations today and in the future.



- Attendees will benefit from learning from other Business Analyst’s past success and challenges through a wide range of case studies.

Case studies and Contributors Include: 10x Banking, Aldermore Bank, AssistKD, Atkins Global, Aviva, City of Dallas, Close Brothers, CMC Partnership Consultancy, Department of Education, Department for Work and Pensions, IBM, John Lewis Partnership, Just Eat Takeaway, National Grid, Ofsted, Sellafield, Sky, The Lego Group, University of Leeds, University of Art London, Value Retail, Whitbread and more!



People are already starting to register for this year’s event with Shane McGlynn, Managing Director, IRM UK commenting “We’re excited to be back face-to-face for Europe’s flagship event for the Business Analyst community. Our three-day agenda includes contributions from the most leading expert speakers, ensuring delegates will leave with enhanced knowledge, as well as new business connections from the 500+ attendees”



Attending the Business Analysis Conference Europe

To register for the Business Analysis Conference Europe visit https://irmuk.co.uk/events/business-analysis-conference-euro....



Contact:

Anna Slater

Marketing Manager

IRM UK

anna@irmuk.co.uk



ABOUT IRM UK

IRM UK Specialists in events, public courses and in-house training in architecture and strategy, business change & transformation, business analysis and enterprise data and business intelligence