It will be possible to test the real strength of overall sustained investment by the end of June

Platform Markets Group Ltd



London, 10 June 2022 - Investment over the past five months has shown a demonstrable increase of 46% compared to the same period in 2021 reports Headwind Consultants in a market briefing for Platform Markets Group.



Research reveals that total investment for the period is close to tipping USD100 bn.



Across May, the USD11 bn acquisition by DigitalBridge Group Inc of Las-Vegas based Switch represented the majority all deal values across the month. Only 16% of deals by value were outside of the USA primarily in Asia and Europe and several smaller investments in Africa.



The report comments that joint venture deals have increased in popularity particularly where new build data centres have been accompanied by adjacent energy supply stations. Similarly a joint approach to cable landing stations and data centres is fostering a new business model in Europe and underway around the coast of Africa.



“It will be possible to test the real strength of overall sustained investment by the end of June, which last year (for the month) broke all records at more than USD30 bn” commented Philip Low, director at Headwind Consultants.



Platform Markets Group will host a discussion about market shifts, valuations, M&A, forecasts, energy and thought leaders will offer clarity about the investment outlook for datacenters in the year ahead at the forthcoming Platform 2022 taking place in Antibes, France September 14-16. Sponsors include Schneider Electric, Engie, RED and Eversheds Sutherland.