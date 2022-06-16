by 2025, 60% of B2B sales teams will take a data-driven approach to selling

• Esteemed panel of digital thought leaders and global B2B sales pioneers offer best practices and real-life success stories

• Attendees will learn how to explore the value of technology to augment sales teams in B2B, and gain insights from customer interactions across channels



Zurich, June 16th 2022. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, and Gartner Magic Quadrant Visionary company, is hosting a new webinar aimed at Financial Services, Manufacturing and other B2B sectors, which intends to give attendees the expertise required to master virtual selling and complete the transition from traditional sales methods.



The Mastering Virtual Selling for B2B webinar features speakers including Kamales Lardi, Managing Director Switzerland at Valtech and Thinkers360 ‘Top 3 Global Digital Transformation Thought Leaders’, world-renowned entrepreneur and VC Ariel Lüdi, who in 2013 sold Hybris to SAP for $ 1.5bn, and Squirro CEO and co-founder, Dr. Dorian Selz.



The speakers will address topics around how digitization is disrupting traditional sales processes, key success requirements for the future of sales, and the role of augmented intelligence in B2B digital commerce, all based on best practices and their own real-life success stories.



“Traditional B2B sales is dying, and Gartner has predicted that by 2025, 60% of B2B sales teams will take a data-driven approach to selling,” said Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro. "This change requires a more digital-first mindset and a willingness to embrace augmentation. Sales teams and account handlers will have new tasks and responsibilities, an increasing scope of work, and vast amounts of unstructured data such as emails, call notes, reports, and more, spread across different systems. Automatically interpreting this data to extract actionable insight using augmented intelligence will be the key to success."



The webinar will be moderated by Gabriel Ruggli, CEO of C-Level, an exchange platform for Swiss executives. The speakers are as follows:



• Ariel Lüdi, Founder, Hammer Team – after eight successful years as SVP of Sales at Broad Vision and Salesforce, he joined Hybris as CEO. He invested all his previous earnings into the company and even went into debt. In 2013, he sold Hybris to SAP for $1.5bn. Ariel will provide a practitioner’s view on digital transformation in sales and advise on how sales leaders can equip their teams with the tools they need to build customer relationships successfully.

• Kamales Lardi, Managing Director Switzerland at Valtech – the Thinkers360 ‘Top 3 Global Digital Transformation Thought Leader’, will discuss leveraging technology in the new sales paradigm, illustrated with best practices around buyer-centric digital models and insight-driven customer relationships.

• Dorian Selz, CEO, and Co-Founder, Squirro – the CEO of the global provider of augmented intelligence solutions and Gartner Magic Quadrant Visionary company. Dorian will show how to gain a competitive edge in sales with the use of augmented intelligence to extract actionable sales insights from unstructured data.



“We’ve got a wonderful panel for this webinar, a must-attend event for CSOs, CCOs, or anyone who works in B2B sales," continued Dorian Selz, Squirro. “Attendees will learn how to use augmented intelligence to gain an advantage over the competition, improve the outcomes of their sales cycles, and create increased value for customers and the business overall.”



The Mastering Virtual Selling for B2B webinar takes place on:



Tuesday, June 28, 2022



EU / APAC: 10:00 CET / 16:00 SGT

US / CAN: 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT

Estimated duration: 45 mins



Webinar attendees will automatically be added to a raffle to win a free copy of the upcoming book by one of the speakers, Kamales Lardi, ‘The Human Side of Digital Business Transformation.’



About Squirro

Businesses capitalize on new opportunities, improve client relations, and optimize decision-making capabilities using Squirro’s vertical-specific Augmented Intelligence solutions, which combine human intelligence with powerful AI. An Insight Engine at its core, Squirro delivers contextualized insights from your most relevant data sources and displays them directly, via workbench integrations or through self-service applications.



Squirro works with global organizations, primarily in the Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries. Customers include Bank of England, Standard Chartered, ING, Brookson, Candriam, and Ninety-One. Founded in 2012, Squirro is currently present in Zurich, London, Munich, New York, and Singapore.



