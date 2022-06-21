Leading UK travel insurer, loveit coverit, have collected and collated real Instagram data to determine the most snap-able locations on Earth, helping customers make better decisions about their summer holidays – with some shock contenders making their way onto the list! All of the information has been calculated and turned into an interactive resource so would-be holidaymakers can easily find their next favourite destination.



- Chile, Barbados and Greenland all beat the USA as the most Instagrammable location in North America with a combined total of 67.4 million likes a week!



- Iceland beats traditional European hotspots (including the UK) with 97 times more Instagram likes than residents, with Reykjavik accounting for 2 million likes alone.



- Italy has the most likes out of every popular European country when compared to their population, with 148 million weekly.



- Surprisingly, Kuwait is highlighted as one of the most Instagrammable countries in Asia, with over 56 million likes compared to a population of just 4 million.



- Samoa and Guam both appear as hidden gems in Oceania with combined Instagram likes of 5,600,000.



Post-COVID, the travel industry is booming. Most restrictions have been lifted, allowing people to experience the world again. Cheap airfare that began during COVID is continuing into the summer of 2022, so now is the perfect time to book a holiday. All customers need to decide is where to go.



To celebrate the return of travel, along with the launch of their new travel insurance product, loveit coverit is encouraging and helping customers seek new experiences. Using their own personally developed system – which weighs the population of countries against their popularity on social media – they have determined the most Instagrammable places on Earth.



So, social-savvy holidaymakers can find all-new locations and have peace of mind knowing their trip is covered by loveit coverit travel insurance.



loveit coverit have compiled all the most Instagrammed destinations in one place for the first time. With this online tool, keen travellers can discover unknown cities and hidden gems at the touch of a button, so they can find locations they may never have dreamt of visiting.



Customers can not only find the countries with the most Instagrammability but also see the top locations being snapped within these countries. With this information, budding backpackers and experienced jetsetters can easily choose their next favourite holiday spot.



And the best part is travellers with a penchant for holiday photography can be certain that their shots will get the attention they deserve. Equally, for those that want to avoid the crowds and tread their own path, now know the locations to avoid when they set off.



Some of this information uncovered by loveit coverit is unexpected, throwing up some Instagram hotspots that many people would never have thought of travelling to before. For example, one of Asia's most Instagrammable countries is Kuwait, whilst Greenland makes the list of top Instagram locations in North America. This creates new travel ideas for customers and saves them time they would’ve spent researching locations.



Speaking about the research, loveit coverit Brand Manager, Jonathan Owen, said:



“As we approach this critical point in the post-COVID era, and travel is starting to come back to the forefront, we are thrilled to launch this new research and tool. At loveit coverit, we are always looking for ways to engage and inform our customers outside of our insurance products.”



He continued, “With this, we are providing a seamless online experience for loveit coverit customers who are interested in discovering new regions for their next holiday and booking insurance to ensure they stay protected whilst travelling. This is a wonderful step forward for loveit coverit and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”



Discover the most Instagrammable locations for yourself: https://www.loveitcoverit.com/news/articles/the-worlds-most-...



