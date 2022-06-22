Discover this hybrid trend that combines contemporary Scandi style with bold tropical décor

Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 3 ways to introduce the Tropicandi look to your home.



1. Combine Scandi style with bright tropical colours



Tropicandi is a hybrid trend that combines a warm, tropical colour palette with calmer Scandi-inspired pieces of furniture. “If you have always wanted to add a colourful twist to Scandi décor, this is the style for you,” Rebecca says.



Start with a contemporary grey sofa as the base for a clean Scandi feel. Bring tropical elements into the mix with a warm peach backdrop, colourful cushions and chic ceramics. “Scandi’s clean lines and minimalist approach bring out the best of tropical style by highlighting its uplifting yet relaxing appeal,” Rebecca comments.



2. Incorporate natural textures and materials



Since both Scandi and tropical styles incorporate natural materials into their décor, play up this aspect with the Tropicandi trend in the dining room. “Choose relaxing materials and textures such as wood, rattan or jute,” Rebecca says.



“Introduce a clean glass and oak dining set with tropical accessories such as a rattan lamp and jute rug,” Rebecca says. “Round off the look with a sky blue backdrop for a tropical beachside feel.”



3. Accessorise with indoor plants and tropical patterns



Bring out the summertime hygge feeling with lots of indoor plants and tropical motifs. “Pick tropical plants such as monstera, palms or ferns for a refreshing Tropicandi space,” Rebecca says. Aside from indoor plants, tropical motifs can go a long way.



“Contrast a stylish grey velvet bed with bold tropical wallpaper in the bedroom,” Rebecca suggests. “Bring this vibe to the home office with tropical artwork and indoor plants,” Rebecca says. “A clean fresh white space with bursts of green breaks up the space visually and encourages self-care when working.”



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/