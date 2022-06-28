Ciphr, the UK’s leading SaaS HR provider, has completed its brand refresh for 2022 with the introduction of a new look logo.



The updated Ciphr logo features crisp new typography and colours, with the company name written in lowercase letters as one word (pronounced sy-fuh). It replaces the capitalised wordmark (CIPHR) that has been in use for the past ten years.



While the new logo does keep an element of the familiar Ciphr blue from the previous logo, its eye-catching new design contrasts Black Pearl (HEX colour #001C31) with a distinctive tittle (the small dot over the lowercase i) in Pacific Blue (HEX colour #008FD5). The same colour palette was also used for the new logos of the group’s other brands – Payroll Business Solutions and Digits.



Other new elements of the logo include the use of a softer, slimmed-down typeface, which exudes a more approachable, friendlier tone, and is more reflective of Ciphr’s personality and people-focused expertise.



David Richter, director of marketing at Ciphr, says: “We’re excited to launch our new logo, with its clean and modern look that aligns with the experience available across our HCM solutions. The style of Ciphr’s new logo also complements those of the other brands in the group reflecting the close and collaborative relationships across our organisation.



“Our new logo follows a redesign of Ciphr’s website and other marketing collateral, earlier this year, which incorporates a series of colourful ‘plus’ icons to represent the connectivity across Ciphr’s own solutions as well as to specialist third-party applications.



“Since the launch of our new website, with its significant redesign and improved functionality, we’ve seen increases in engagement and enquiry metrics, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact our new logo has on the wider perception of the Ciphr brand.



“One element that we have retained from the previous logo is our strapline – ‘all about people’ – because it communicates exactly what makes Ciphr so special. While our HR offering has grown over the years to include payroll, recruitment, and learning, and will continue to expand, people are at the very heart of everything we do.”



Daniel Whitmore, head of brand and digital marketing at Ciphr, adds: “The previous Ciphr logo and colour palette was introduced 10 years ago to provide a more corporate look and feel, as Ciphr entered a period of growth and began to increase its presence in the mid-market and enterprise spaces.



“In recent years, the relationship between employer and employee has become less formal and more people-oriented, with an emphasis on the employee experience. Our new logo is more friendly and approachable to reflect that while remaining professional and distinctive.



“Crucially, the update gives Ciphr a clearly recognisable visual brand identity and brings consistency and harmony across all of the organisations under the Ciphr Group umbrella.”



Ciphr’s new logo is being rolled out across its products and services from today.



Ciphr is a specialist provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software. More than 650 organisations use the group’s people management solutions globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors.



For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com.



Notes:

Ciphr is a privately held company, headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Over 200 employees work across the group, which includes Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).



Ciphr is a specialist provider of SaaS HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software through its HCM platform, Ciphr Connect. Ciphr’s cloud-based solutions help busy HR teams to streamline their processes across the entire employee lifecycle and spend more time working strategically.



Ciphr Connect enables seamless integration, not only across Ciphr's own solutions but also with an ecosystem of specialist, third-party tools using its modern API technology.



Ciphr spokespeople are available to provide expert media comment on a broad range of topics, including HR strategy, people management, employee experience and wellbeing, learning and development, the future of work, tech trends, business and leadership, marketing, and more.