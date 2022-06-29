Yianni Charalambous (Yiannimize), the supercar customiser trusted by A-list clients to personalise their rides is bringing his know-how to the masses with the launch of a new range of everyday car cleaning products.



Using his expert knowledge, the car king and social media superstar has turned his talents to developing a wide range of innovative interior and exterior products available to buy exclusively from Halfords stores across the UK and Halfords.com



Priced between £7.99 and £24.99, the wrap-safe Yiannimize range is suitable for all paint types and includes two dirt-busting car washing products - Super Suds Shampoo and Ultra Snow Foam; as well as Exterior Finish and Protect solution to keep body work looking its best. A streak free Glass Cleaner, Interior Clean spray, specialist wheel cleaners and multiple other specialist formulas completes the range.



Alongside his TV profile and new BBC Sounds podcast, Yianni boasts a social following audience of over 4.2 million people, combined with his A-list clientele that includes the biggest names in the worlds of sport and entertainment, Yianni is the go to person when it comes to car care.



From the likes of Stormzy and Anthony Joshua, to Sergio Aguero and Harry Styles, Yianni delivers the goods when it comes to customisation, specialising in everything from car wrapping and interior overhauls to external paint protection.



Speaking about the new Yiannimize product range, Yianni said:



‘Yiannimize is here to disrupt the market. After being in the industry for so many years and working with some of the most expensive cars in the world, I know what products work best and what it takes to really give a car that A-class treatment.



‘The Yiannimize range offers an affordable and full solution to car care, with easy QR-code access to video tips and tricks from my specialist team, offering everyone the chance to achieve a professional standard clean at home.’



The Yiannimize range is available exclusively from Halfords stores and Halfords.com





Gary Digva and In Phase International are the official brand licensee, manufacturer and distributor of the Yiannimize branded car care to Halfords



ends



For media samples, please contact greg@pressforattention.com