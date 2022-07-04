Castle Trust Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Stannard as an independent Non-Executive Director.



Ken is an experienced banker and iNED. His executive experience covers 33 years including CEO of Cabot Credit Management plus senior positions in Lloyds Banking Group, Capital One Bank, American Express and Oliver Wyman. Ken is currently on the Boards of Cepal Hallas, Verastar and Viewture. He will join the Board in July 2022, subject to regulatory permissions.



Richard Pym CBE, Chairman, said:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Ken to Castle Trust Bank. Ken’s appointment will broaden the extensive banking experience of the Board and his previous involvement in scaling businesses is the perfect complement to our ambitious growth agenda.”



Tim Hanford, Non-Executive Director and representative of shareholder J.C. Flowers & Co said:

“I am delighted that Ken has agreed to join the Board of Castle Trust Bank. This is testament to the growing reputation of the bank as a specialist lender, harnessing its proprietary technology to deliver personalised customer services. Ken joins the business at a time of record performance, and his experience will help accelerate and broaden our growth plans.”



Ken Stannard said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Castle Trust, a bank with a track record for innovation and a very exciting future. I am proud to be part of a bank that has such a vibrant culture and puts the customer right at the heart of everything it does.”







Additional information for Editors



About Castle Trust Bank

Castle Trust Bank was launched as 'Castle Trust' in October 2012 with backing from leading US private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co., initially offering investment products and specialist mortgage finance. J.C. Flowers & Co. continue to be Castle Trust Bank's principal shareholder to this day.



As the business grew, it expanded its operations with the acquisition of Omni Capital Retail Finance in 2017, adding point of sale finance to its range of services.

In 2018 we were delighted to be invited to pursue an application for a banking licence, and in June 2020 we became Castle Trust Bank – a fully authorised bank. Our administration hub in Basingstoke and our City of London office already serve over 200,000 customers across our savings, specialist mortgage finance and retail finance arms. Our most recent Net Promoter Scores of +30 for our savings business, and +35 and +68 for Omni partner retailers and customers respectively demonstrate the high level of service we provide to our customers - and our status as a bank continues to provide a springboard for our plans to grow.



As at 31 May 2022, our customers held over £660 million of savings with us. Our total property loan book stood at over £400 million, alongside our retail finance loan book of more than £200 million.



Our ambitious growth strategy is overseen by our Chief Executive Officer Martin Bischoff, who has extensive experience in the retail banking sector, including senior roles at Santander and Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the UK and USA. Martin is supported by an experienced and prestigious Board, chaired by Richard Pym.



www.castletrust.co.uk/about-us



Media enquiries: Jeremy Stevens, jeremy.stevens@castletrust.co.uk, 07879 334697