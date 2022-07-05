We are proud to support radicant in building an innovative bank with a consistent focus on sustainability.

Zurich, July 5, 2022 – radicant, the first sustainable, digital and collaborative internet-based financial services company which is aligned with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, is working closely with Squirro. The integration of technology enables radicant to automate decision-making processes and improve customer understanding and service quality.



The Swiss tech company Squirro, recognized as a "Visionary" in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, links and analyzes data to provide new insights as a basis for decision-making. So far, this artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology has been made available to decision-makers within companies.



In collaboration with radicant, these insights and recommendations are now offered not only within the company but also to radicant's customers. The solution is fully integrated into both the Google Cloud-based banking platform and radicant's cloud-based Salesforce solutions.



"Our partnership with Squirro is an excellent example of co-creation: we are integrating the world-leading AI solutions from the Switzerland-based company Squirro with solutions from the world’s leading technology companies such as Google Cloud and Salesforce. This allows us to set new benchmarks for automated recommendation processes. It is a great pleasure to rethink banking processes and customer experiences together with Squirro's experienced and creative team," explained Dr. Anders Bally, CEO and Co-Founder of radicant.



"We are proud to support radicant in building an innovative bank with a consistent focus on sustainability. With its deep understanding of technology and data, radicant plays a pioneering role in the Swiss banking landscape. For us, the collaboration with radicant offers a unique opportunity to redefine banking processes together," said Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO and Co-Founder of Squirro.



About radicant

radicant is a data- and technology-driven startup with the goal of democratizing access to personalized and sustainable financial services around the clock. The fintech company will promote the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals in the market with its community and financial services, as well as by establishing those goals within its company. Through increased transparency, the bank will help its customers to achieve their individual financial and sustainability goals. radicant is currently in the startup phase and received its banking license from FINMA in May 2022.



On the meaning of «radicant»

In biology, radicant plants are characterized by their distinct ability to adapt to new environments and conditions. They repeatedly strike new roots during growth, separating themselves from roots that are no longer needed. For us, the term radicant symbolizes a ground-breaking shift in the adaptability of financial services that is deeply rooted in sustainability.



About Squirro

Businesses capitalize on new opportunities, improve client relations, and optimize decision-making capabilities using Squirro’s vertical-specific Augmented Intelligence solutions, which combine human intelligence with powerful AI. An Insight Engine at its core, Squirro delivers contextualized insights from your most relevant data sources and displays them directly, via workbench integrations or through self-service applications.



Squirro works with global organizations, primarily in the Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries. Customers include Bank of England, Standard Chartered, ING, Brookson, Candriam, and Ninety-One. Founded in 2012, Squirro is currently present in Zurich, London, Munich, New York, and Singapore. Further information about AI-driven business insights can be found at https://squirro.com/



