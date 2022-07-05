Aeris, the leading global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions provider, today announced that System Loco, a global leader of supply chain and asset tracking solutions, has selected the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network to provide next-generation connectivity to support and manage the worldwide track and trace of smart pallets employed by System Loco’s customers throughout the world.

System Loco designs and produces IoT enabled hardware and software tracking technology that underpin supply chain solutions operated by smart pallet providers and account for tracking over hundreds of thousands of smart pallets in operation worldwide. The solution provided by System Loco is optimized for power usage and leverages Aeris’ “power optimized” Intelligent eSIM for global coverage.



The growing emphasis on sustainable packaging and pallets is predicted to fuel the expansion of the smart pallets market, providing System Loco with significant global market opportunities. The majority of pallets in use today are made of wood, and they are one of the main contributors to municipal solid waste (MSW). Furthermore, the discarded wooden pallets are high in energy, which is typically lost during MSW disposal. Industries today are already implementing smart pallets made of recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact.



In addition, legislation in the United States – including the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), governing the delivery of food stuffs and healthcare products has seen an increase in the popularity and demand for smart pallets made of plastic as they are more hygienic and easier to maintain and clean than traditional wooden pallets. The availability of robust connectivity delivered by Aeris is vital for System Loco and their customers to ensure that all items are reliably tracked and managed whilst in transit to conform to the regulations stipulated by the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).



System Loco selected the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network, that includes LTE-M, NB-IoT, LTE, and 2G/3G coverage from 600 carriers globally to provide a dynamic and flexible connectivity solution that ensures that all demands from current and future networks are met. IoT sensor data is transmitted to the cloud via Aeris’ LTE-M network, making visible the pallet’s location and condition while in transit. Data that is captured from the device contextualizes location, temperature, shock, and event data, giving System Loco’s customers end-to-end supply chain visibility and clear, actionable insights in real time.



Dr. Souroush Honary, CEO of System Loco, comments: “For the success of our business, it’s all about connectivity and the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network delivers complete reliability for us in all our key markets and ensures that System Loco’s business is future-proofed. With 3G networks migrating to 4G in the United States, we needed an IoT partner that could ensure business continuity and deliver global coverage that supports the battery life of our solution. In addition, the support and service we have received with Aeris has also ensured that we have been able to deliver robust solutions for our customers worldwide and will continue to support our growth.”



Mohsen Mohseninia, Vice President, Market Development, Europe, Aeris, stated: “With Aeris global connectivity, System Loco is well-positioned for long-term global expansion as the number of providers of smart pallets operating around the world continues to grow. In addition to Aeris’ own cellular IoT networks, Aeris leverages its agreements with hundreds of carriers worldwide to deliver performance-optimized coverage for System Loco in order to deliver the highest performing networks that enable reliable connectivity to track System Loco’s sustainable, smart pallet solutions regardless of their location or movement.”



ABOUT AERIS



Founded in 1996, Aeris is a global IoT solutions provider with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For decades, we have powered critical projects for some of the most complex customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical applications. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.



ABOUT SYSTEM LOCO



System Loco creates data gathering and management technologies for asset tracking and monitoring. Our technologies underpin solutions in smart factory, supply chain, worker safety, life sciences and many more applications. We provide a unique combination of sensing & location performance, low-power and affordability to make IoT work for our customers and partners.