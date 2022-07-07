Organised and hosted by IRM UK, Europe’s only co-located conferences on Enterprise Architecture and Business Process Management is back face-to-face and will take place in London from 10th – 13th October 2022.



The event provides a unique opportunity to discover the latest approaches and innovative ideas on Business Process Management, Enterprise Architecture, and Business Architecture, and benefit from the synergies between them. They have brought practitioners, experts, and thought-leaders together from around the world for nearly 20 years, uncovering strategies for success in delivering world-class products, services, processes, and systems.



The content-rich agenda will enable attendees to learn from other organisations’ past successes and challenges through a wide range of case studies and contributions. These include APG, Bank of England, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, Capgemini, Crown Commercial Service, Danish Police, IBM, IKEA Group, Motor Insurers Bureau, Ordnance Survey, Process Renewal Group, Scania, Schroders, Standard Bank, Swiss Re, Tatra Bank, Volkswagen AG, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and many more….



Keynotes and Featured Speakers for 2022 include



- Gerben Wierda, Lead Architect, APG

- Joanna Goodrick Head of Business Architecture and Strategy, Cambridge University Press and Assessment

- Roger Burlton President, Process Renewal Group

- Martina Babini, Principal Analyst, Yoox Net-A-Porter Group

- Milan Guenther, President, Intersection Group

- Paul van der Merwe, Head of Enterprise Architecture, Standard Bank Group

- Lourdes Gonzalez, CEO/Founder, Lulu Process Design Group

- Shikha Hornsey, Chief Digital Information Officer, Crown Commercial Service

- Dr Simon Field, Principal Architect, Bank of England



