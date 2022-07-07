Jonathan Guy, Managing Director of Cheshire-based digital marketing agency, Aqueous Digital, has been recognised as one of the best in the business after being named as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.



Jonathan is one of the shortlisted business leaders from across the nation to have been selected out of over 5,300 entrants - the most the awards has ever had.

Jonathan said: “Naturally, I’m honoured to have been shortlisted for this award, but I can tell you right now that this says more about the talented team that work for us than it does about me. It takes a group of exceptional people to bring an entrepreneurs’ vision to life.” “Their hard work and dedication, particularly over the past two years of lockdown, have allowed us to double our staff numbers and help more customers grow their businesses in challenging times.”



The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, acknowledges and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.



Twelve awards will be given out per region for categories including Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year, Disruptor of the Year, Entrepreneur for Good Award, and the overall Great British Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Notable winners from previous years include Social Chain founder Steven Bartlett, who went on to become the youngest ever investor on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.



Jonathan is a finalist in the Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year category for the whole of the North West and also Yorkshire and Humber region.

The winners will be announced at a Grand Final, held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on 21st November.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said “The quality of applications is consistently excellent year on year, but we have been especially blown away by the innovation, drive and determination demonstrated this year. Shortlisting from so many inspiring contenders has been more challenging than ever, with many deserving cases put forward and an ever-growing business community thriving across the country.



“From the pandemic to the ongoing cost of living crisis, business owners haven’t had it easy over the past few years, but it’s a testament to the tenacity and perseverance of these entrepreneurs that they have continued on their path and refused to give in.



“This year’s finalists should be so proud of what they’ve already achieved both in business and in being shortlisted for an award - we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the Finals and unveiling the winners!”



Anne Boden MBE, Founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said: "Congratulations to all those businesses who have made the shortlist. It's great to see the passion, resilience and amazing ingenuity from entrepreneurs across so many categories."



For the full list of finalists, visit greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com





About Aqueous Digital



Founded in 2011, Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire, UK.



They are specialists in Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Google Ads, website content strategy, and reputation management for high-net-worth-individuals.



Despite recent global economic and social challenges, the business is continuing to go from strength-to-strength. They recently won Best Small Integrated Search Agency at the prestigious UK Search Awards, Best Small Integrated Search Agency at the European Search Awards, Best Small Integrated Digital Agency at the UK Growth Awards and Best Global Small Integrated Search Agency at the Global Search Awards.



If your website is business critical and you are serious about starting your journey to the top of Google, call 0800 285 1424 today for a consultation and free in-depth website audit.



Aqueous Digital - The Way SEO Should Be



www.aqueous-digital.co.uk





About the Awards



The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses across the United Kingdom.



The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are more than just an awards ceremony. Through the awards, alumni and participants join a thriving community of founders and doers. Within that ecosystem is an ethos of support, where individuals are able to come together, inspire, learn and grow.



This year is the 10th anniversary of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and in total, the alumni has collectively generated over £30 billion in revenue and employed an impressive 450,000 people.



For more information about the awards, you can email simon@paperclip-pr.co.uk or sam@paperclip-pr.co.uk





For quotes, more information about Aqueous Digital or to arrange an interview, please contact Kristian Bentham, Marketing Manager on 01928 566777 or via email at hello@aqueous-digital.co.uk