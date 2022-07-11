Harvey Maria is launching its new Walbrook Collection on 1st September 2022. This original new design from Harvey Maria is a celebration of the creative process - combining patterns from an historical context, whilst using contemporary manufacturing. Flooring inspired by Victorian encaustic tiles, but thoroughly modern in design.



Six colourways have been carefully developed to create an on-trend palette, with modern family living top of mind. The unique decorative pattern is clean in design, yet lends a rustic elegance to both contemporary and

traditional interior styles. The collection includes three natural neutrals – Sherwin Slate, Avebury Stone and Peyton Blue – complemented by three rich heritage tones - Old Green, Pastel Black and Claystone.



“Walbrook was inspired by the classic beauty of Arts and Crafts encaustic floor tiles from the mid-19th Century. We have reimagined these iconic designs to complement the contemporary homes that we are building, renovating and living in today,” explains Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay.



Harvey Maria has been creating luxury vinyl tiles since 1995. Their floors are incredibly durable and easy to maintain. They are completely waterproof, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating - and this makes Walbrook perfect for kitchens and pantries, bathrooms, utility rooms and hallways. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more, visit harveymaria.com



