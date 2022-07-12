Sectigo’s Director of Channels Is One of 100 Standout Leaders Recognized for Dedication to the IT Channel



ROSELAND, NJ — July 12, 2022 — Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Jennifer Palmes, Director of Channels at Sectigo, for its 2022 Rising Female Stars list. This annual list honors 100 up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel.



“It’s an honor to be recognized in CRN’s Rising Female Stars list, alongside these other talented women in the industry. It’s a reflection of Sectigo’s dedication to the channel and commitment to partner success,” Palmes said. “The investments we’ve made in our partner infrastructure and enablement have taken our channel business to the next level. It has made it much easier for our partners to do business with Sectigo and obtain the skills and expertise they need to help their customers create effective cybersecurity practices with our suite of industry-leading solutions. I’m proud to work alongside our dedicated team and look forward to contributing to the continued innovation of our partner program.”



The third annual list of Rising Female Stars was hand-selected by the CRN editorial team and is based on the recommendations from channel chiefs and other channel management executives across the industry. These IT channel standouts demonstrate an aptitude for growing their respective channel partner programs and initiatives through a variety of disciplines, including marketing, channel program management, and partner engagement, to name a few.



At Sectigo, Palmes is responsible for partner enablement and infrastructure. She has a deep background in channel development having worked most recently at Aruba and Hewlett Packard in their channel organizations. Palmes led the design, development, and implementation of the Connect Partner Portal which consolidated and simplified how Sectigo works with partners and equips them with the resources, skills, and expertise they need to be successful and grow their business with Sectigo. She directs the design and delivery of training programs for both partners and Sectigo employees and is also responsible for the implementation and management of Sectigo University, the learning and development platform for the company.



“CRN’s 2022 Rising Female Stars list highlights the women poised to become tomorrow’s channel leaders and luminaries who consistently demonstrate dedication to IT channel innovation and excellence. All of these women are helping to create a brighter future for the IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of the Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company and CRN, I want to congratulate all of the honorees. The change these rising leaders are helping to enact today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”



The 2022 list of Rising Female Stars is featured online at www.crn.com/news/cloud/the-2022-rising-female-stars-of-the-i... and in a special July issue of CRN Magazine.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

###



Sectigo Contact:

Elliot Harrison, Director of Global Communications

Sectigo

elliot.harrison@sectigo.com



UK Contact:

Carl Escoffier

cescoffier@positivemarketing.com