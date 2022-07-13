Digital agency’s compassion catches eye of judges for prestigious award.



A caring approach to customers and knowing how to make team members happy helped Aqueous Digital stand out in a crowd for a coveted prize.



The fast-growing marketing agency has been chosen as the Best Family Business by judges for this year’s UK Business Awards.



They liked that a commitment to looking after each other remains one of the firm’s guiding principles more than a decade after it was founded.



“Among the things I told them was that family doesn’t just mean those you’re related to,” said managing director Jonathan Guy.



“Rather it’s people who work together to achieve a common goal. For me, that neatly sums up Aqueous.



“This award hopefully shows the staff they are part of something wonderful, and that collaborating in the style they do – both with each other and our customers – is reminiscent of a close-knit family.”



Jonathan set up the company in June 2011 together with his wife, Emma.



Two of their children, Marcus and Gabriella, also work there.



Alongside providing expert SEO and digital marketing services, Aqueous assists clients with reputation management from its base in Sutton Weaver.



And all of them, from solicitors and accountants through to online retailers and manufacturers, are treated the same way.



It’s a method that works; since 2017, Aqueous has doubled sales and improved customer retention.



Those customers are spending more on average each month than in previous years as well.



Jonathan added: “We stand by our ethical approach, which I believe sets us apart in our sector.



“However, that doesn’t solely apply to who we do business with, but we carry this through to how we deal with our employees too.



“Their happiness and development has helped us to prosper, something we paid careful attention to during the pandemic when restrictions imposed by the Government forced everybody to work from home.”



Further endorsement of Aqueous’ philosophy has arrived in the form of two other award nominations.



Jonathan is a regional finalist in the Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year category at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. https://www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com/



His was one of more than 5,300 entries – a record figure.



Meanwhile Emma, owner of wellness practice Acupuncture That Works in Northwich (https://www.acupuncturethatworks.co.uk/), is a contender in the Health and Wellbeing category of the Enterprise Vision Awards, which acknowledge exceptional female entrepreneurship across the North West. https://www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk/



The winners for both will be announced later this year.







About the UK Business Awards



The victors in the seventh annual UK Business Awards were announced on Thursday, July 7 2022.



There were 19 categories, each recognising a particular aspect of business excellence.



See the full list of winners https://ukbizawards.com/winners-and-finalists-2022





About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is a family-run digital marketing agency based at Sutton Weaver in Cheshire.



It specialises in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy, and reputation management for high-net-worth individuals.



Find out more about Aqueous Digital on their website https://www.aqueous-digital.co.uk/