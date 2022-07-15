Chinakwe is pleased to announce a new opportunity for lovers of art, bespoke lifestyle products and NFTs to experience Afrolux culture collectively at their new temporary pop-up shop.



The 3-day event in partnership with innovative pop-up retail company Sook will be held on Oxford Street in the heart of the West End.



DATE: 29TH, 30TH & 31ST JULY 2022



TIME: 10AM- 8PM



ADDRESS: SOOK, 58 OXFORD STREET, LONDON W1D 1BH



The 3-day pop-up will include an exclusive opening event for VIPs and press on Friday 29th July 2022 from 5pm to 8pm. Guests can expect an exhibition like no other, filled with culture, art, fashion and homeware in bold colours and texture, with Caroline showcasing

new limited edition pieces and her venture into NFTs.



The store will be set on a backdrop of Afrobeats music, refreshments and an Afro-Lux experience.



" {{As a London-based black female artist I wanted to create Chinakwe to capture the beauty found in

black culture and style, all while addressing social issues that affect people of colour. The

brand is about owning and appreciating multiculturalism and identity. A love of eclectic craftsmanship,

the different, the bold and the beauty in imperfections - Caroline Chinakwe}} "



For more information about the brand and artist visit CHINAKWE



Contact and RSVP at: pr@chinakwe.com / +44 7498 366290



See the full collection and shop online at Chinakwe



ART|FASHION|HOMEWARE