London, United Kingdom, 18th July 2022—Groundbreaking AI music composition tool DAACI has won a grant of over a quarter of a million pounds from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.



DAACI joins an illustrious list of past Innovate UK grant recipients, including BMW, HSBC, Oxford and Cambridge Universities, as well as most other major universities. To illustrate, competition for the coveted Innovate UK grant was so high in its previous round that less than 10% of applicants succeeded.



DAACI excelled in all qualifying categories. Its proposal demonstrates DAACI’s rising status as game-changing, innovative, disruptive, and ambitious. It evidenced its plan to deliver a significant economic impact in terms of ROI, emphasising its potential to positively impact creative productivity and the UK economy more broadly.



Through their smart grants, Innovate UK drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. They have awarded 25million GBP for game-changing and commercially viable R&D innovation that can significantly impact the UK economy.



Innovate UK’s assessors returned exceptional feedback on DAACI’s proposal, stating, “The proposal contributes to the UK's position as a leader in music, based on highly innovative technology to create original music, adaptive to a wide range of consumer preferences. This is an impressive team showing practical plans to deliver the project and credibility to commercialise successfully with associated societal benefits.”



They went on to say, “This is an ideal team positioned to deliver the project successfully with their combination of relevant skills and track record, and to exploit commercially.”



DAACI CEO Rachel Lyske said, “Innovate UK has added even more momentum to our charge forward as the leading AI music composition tool for any and every brief, and we’re immensely grateful. They’ve seen that DAACI has the creative and intellectual potential to redefine and regenerate the process of creating music in the era of the Metaverse and Web 3.0.”



Having successfully secured the Innovate grant, DAACI is extremely excited to be continue its investment round. They are raising an EIS eligible £4m which will close in September https://www.daaci.com/daaci-deck



About Innovate UK:

Innovate UK funds business and research collaborations to accelerate innovation and drive business investment into R&D. Their support is available to businesses across all economic sectors, value chains and UK regions.

Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation.

For more information visit www.innovateuk.ukri.org



About DAACI:

DAACI (short for Definable Aleatoric Artificial Composition Intelligence)is set to power music creativity for the next generation of composers and content creators, forming a central part of game production, the metaverse and play-to-earn business models by providing the next step in the evolution of music creation. Informed by the core principles of musical composition, DAACI is a fully formed AI system that composes, arranges, orchestrates and produces the highest-quality original music. There are no pre-recorded tracks or just edited samples, instead musical elements and textures are written in real time and are limitless.



Based on more than 30 years of patented research and supported by an ongoing partnership with the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London, DAACI is a ground-breaking system with a revolutionary analytical approach and meta-composition at its core, and will totally disrupt and enhance the creative process.



Find out more about DAACI: https://www.daaci.com



