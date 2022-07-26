Seeders, a high growth global link building agency with eleven offices across the globe enters the UK market by partnering with Passion Digital, a full service digital marketing agency.



The joint venture will enable Seeders to rely on Passion's authority in the UK market while Passion Digital will benefit by expanding their SEO offering and having access to one of the biggest publisher networks in Europe and globally. The collaboration will also advance innovation-led growth and allow both businesses to offer cutting edge digital marketing services and help clients to improve their digital performance and rankings. By combining their authority and leveraging each other’s expertise, the partners aim to become a leading link building service on the UK market and internationally.



Dennis Akkerman, CEO at Seeders, said:

‘’We are proud to announce this joint venture with Passion Digital, who we have built a strong relationship with over the years. Our partnership with Passion Digital offers us a great foothold in London and will give our international clients a solid entrance into the highly competitive UK market.’’



Alexandre Hoffmann, Managing Partner at Passion Digital, said:

‘’We are really excited to work with Seeders and help them launch their London office. Their European reach is very much in line with our growth objectives. This joint venture will supercharge our SEO offering and allow us to provide an even better service to our UK and international clients.’’





Tim Greatrex, CEO at Passion Digital, said:

‘’Seeders are an exciting company, well managed and have credible ambitions. It’s great to be aligned and contributing to their fast expanding network. Being able to offer our clients high value, multi-country link building and SEO services as a one stop shop can only sharpen our proposition for clients.’’



Seeders a leading global Authority Marketing Agency, specialising in SEO, Link Building, and Digital PR founded in 2012 in Zwolle, Netherlands. As of today Seeders operates in more than 50+ active markets, with 11 offices in 10 countries and more than 100 employees.





Passion Digital is a full-service performance marketing agency based in Brixton, London. Founded in 2012 by Mike Grindy, the agency is renowned for combining a data-driven approach with imaginative execution to deliver the best results for its clients. Passion aims to create a work environment that employees want to be part of and since its beginnings has instilled the culture of giving back, such as working closely with nation-wide charities to improve their digital marketing presence and its pro bono work for its local partner charities.



