Ciphr, the UK’s leading SaaS HR provider, has appointed David Burns as its chief technology officer (CTO). He joins the group’s leadership team and board of directors, with immediate effect.



Burns takes on responsibility for Ciphr’s product development and management and will lead all technical activities for the Marlow-based, ECI-backed group, including development, internal IT, deployment, technical support, and implementation.



A tech leader with nearly 30 years of experience, he has held CTO positions at Key Travel, Yell, CGI (Logica), HP Enterprise Services, and, most recently, autonomous vehicle software firm Wejo; as well as executive roles at Capita, Vertex Data Science and voestalpine.



Burns is the third senior appointment for Ciphr in 2022, following a strong year of growth for the business. He will report directly to Ciphr’s CEO Chris Berry and oversee the director of technology, Peter Hawes, and other IT department heads.



Chris Berry, CEO of Ciphr, says: “We are delighted to welcome David to Ciphr and the group’s executive team. He’s an internationally experienced CTO with a career across a range of different service sectors and business models, including listed company and private-equity scenarios, and brings with him a wealth of invaluable skills and experience. He’s ideally suited for this newly created role and will be instrumental in ensuring that Ciphr continues to offer an industry-leading user experience across our products as we grow the business.”



David Burns, CTO at Ciphr, says: “I’m delighted to join Ciphr as its first-ever chief technology officer and work with such a talented team. The business has added a lot of functionality to its HCM platform over the past few years, including payroll, talent, and learning, to ensure it can deliver on the increasingly complex requirements of today’s HR and people teams. I’m looking forward to leading Ciphr’s technology strategy to develop and enhance user experience and help our customers get the most from their Ciphr products.”



Ciphr is a specialist provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software. More than 650 organisations use the group’s people management solutions – Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions – globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors.



