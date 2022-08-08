Aeris, the leading global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions provider, today announced that AddSecure, the industry leading supplier of fleet management solutions, selected the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network to provide next-generation connectivity to support and manage AddSecure’s Isotrak ELD (Electronic Logging Device) solution across North America. AddSecure’s Isotrak ELD solution is the leading electronic logging device for fleet operators that provides an accurate and simple means of keeping HOS (hours of service) records that drivers and fleet operators are required by law to maintain.



With Aeris, AddSecure is provided with one view of all ELD devices and data, regardless of location or number of devices. This eliminates the need to require multiple platforms as Aeris is carrier and technology agnostic. In addition, with Aeris’ advanced analytics capabilities, AddSecure has granular visibility into scheduling, maintenance, and compliance data and insights.



Matthew Constantine, Director of Operations for AddSecure North America commented, “AddSecure’s partnership with Aeris has enabled the Isotrak ELD solution to be a truly flexible roaming product, providing our customers with the ability to travel throughout North America without service interruptions.”



The ELD mandate is a US and Canadian Government regulation designed to manage driving hours and driver fatigue for fleet operators with vehicles over a certain weight. This regulation will go into effect in Canada in January 2023, specifying that operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. The Isotrak ELD records data related to the operation of the vehicle and driver activity and is one of only a handful of products, available today that is certified by Transport Canada to ensure fleet operators are fully compliant ahead of the regulation going into effect in January 2023.



The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network helps to streamline the data transfer process in a way best suited for a fleet company’s specific needs. Aeris, together with AddSecure, can help integrate ELDs to ensure that fleet delivery or distribution enterprises can achieve compliance seamlessly with the upcoming ELD mandate.



Mohsen Mohseninia, VP, Market Development at Aeris in Europe commented, “The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network with its ubiquitous coverage across North America helps to strengthen AddSecure’s ELD service availability and reliability for their customers.”



About Aeris:

Founded in 1996, Aeris is a global IoT solutions provider with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For decades, we have powered critical projects for some of the most complex customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical applications. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.



About AddSecure:

AddSecure is the industry-leading supplier of fleet management solutions. Reduce costs, protect your fleet and save lives with AddSecure. From vehicle camera systems to anti-drink-driving technology, provides everything you need to run a safer and smarter fleet.



