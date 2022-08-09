Hamilton Hotel Partners, a leading hotel operator and co-investment partner, announced today that is has officially rebranded as ‘Hamilton – Pyramid Europe’, reflecting its pivotal position amongst the Pyramid Global Hospitality group of brands.



Following the merger with Pyramid in Q1 2020, and Pyramid’s subsequent merger with US-based Benchmark Hospitality, the parent entity announced a rebrand to Pyramid Global Hospitality in June 2022.



The over-arching company structure is now divided into three verticals: Pyramid Global Hospitality will continue to operate all branded properties across the Americas; Benchmark – Pyramid Luxury Lifestyle will focus exclusively on the portfolio’s independent properties; and Hamilton – Pyramid Europe will continue to be responsible for the company’s growing portfolio of managed and asset managed properties across Europe.



“The recent rebranding to Pyramid Global Hospitality allows us to reflect and deploy the strength in depth of the enlarged global organisation, whilst continuing to focus on our clients and investment partners in Europe with our new branding of Hamilton – Pyramid Europe. The growth potential on both sides of the Atlantic is significant and Hamilton – Pyramid Europe is able to draw upon significant functional expertise and support across the Pyramid Global team, in critical areas such as food and beverage, distribution, proprietary software and business intelligence solutions. Enhancing our execution capabilities and exceeding the expectations of our clients and investment partners is at the very heart of our mission and this merger of three great companies – as now reflected in the rebranding – allows us to do that even more effectively.” – Frank Croston, CEO & Co-Founder, Hamilton Pyramid Europe



Hamilton - Pyramid Europe provides unparalleled expertise to hotel owners throughout Europe with a focus on maximising return on investment. Their comprehensive hospitality solution includes hotel management, asset management, project management and development, and acquisition and advisory services, all provided by a unique pan-European team of industry specialists.



The enterprise also unveiled a new logo, which consists of three linked, purple pyramids representing the three companies. Visit the newly integrated company's website at www.PyramidGlobal.com and find more information on Hamilton – Pyramid Europe at www.hamiltonpyramid.com





