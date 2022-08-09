Brixton-based digital marketing agency Passion Digital is on a mission to raise £10,000 for its partner charities to celebrate the company’s 10th birthday.



The company hosted a charity ping pong tournament in addition to a fundraiser ball at Le Gothique in Wandsworth where for an added donation guests could participate in fundraiser activities. In addition to the Passion Digital team, the guest list included former and current clients, charity representatives, partners and former employees.



Passion Digital managed to raise £7,041 during the fundraiser. The charity theme will continue throughout the year and the donations page on Just Giving will be open until the goal is reached. Passion Digital will not receive any proceeds from the fundraiser and all funds raised will be equally distributed between four partner charities: The Baytree Centre, Football Beyond Borders, Community TechAid and The Platform Café.



Cecilia de la Viesca, Joint Managing Director at Passion Digital, said:

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our team, clients and partners who attended the event and helped to raise money for the fantastic charities we work with. At Passion Digital we believe in supporting the local communities and helping them to make a difference. We are really proud of everything our agency managed to achieve in 10 years and it feels truly rewarding to be able to celebrate this milestone by helping the local charities and highlighting the important job they are doing’’.



Giovannia Edwards, Marketing and Communications Officer at The Baytree Centre:

‘’Passion Digital has provided an immense amount of support with our digital strategy. Together we have worked on improving our website and social platforms. They have provided an ‘insight into digital marketing workshop’ for the girls, which we really appreciate as some of the girls were able to learn more about agency life and network with the departments they were interested in.’’



Matt Pywowar, Head of Fundraising at Football Beyond Borders:

“Working with Passion Digital has been incredible. From the moment we connected in November 2021, it’s been apparent that Passion genuinely cares about making a positive impact in the community. This is true for all levels of the organisation, and it’s been a pleasure to get to know the company.’’



Cat Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Community TechAid:

“Working with Passion Digital has been an incredible experience for us. As a young charity, our online presence is vital to our growth, but as a team of only three, we often struggle to find the time to focus on this fundamental part of our publicity. Passion's dedication and knowledge are inspiring and we have learned so much! The team are truly passionate about supporting charity work and we feel privileged to work with them.’’



Charlotte O'Connor, Manager at The Platform Café:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Passion, a local organisation that understands our values and the needs of the local community. We’re grateful for their support in both fundraising and marketing ideas.’’





About Passion Digital



Passion Digital is a full-service performance marketing agency based in Brixton, London. Founded in 2012 by Mike Grindy, the agency is renowned for combining a data-driven approach with imaginative execution to deliver the best results for its clients. Passion aims to create a work environment that employees want to be part of and since its beginnings has instilled the culture of giving back, such as working closely with nationwide charities to improve their digital marketing presence and its pro bono work for its local partner charities.



Media contact



For information on how you can help the agency raise money for these charities, please contact Lydia Goonetillake at lydia@passiondigital.co.uk