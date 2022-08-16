Off the back of a sensational Lionesses win at Wembley Stadium, and during a packed summer of sport and music, Club Wembley has appointed Paul Scannell in a new leadership role. As Head of Club Wembley & Hospitality, he now oversees the full spectrum of the exclusive membership and all its operations.



Previously Head of Hospitality for The Football Association and Wembley Stadium, Paul has also held senior management roles with the Singapore Sports Hub and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. He has long-standing ties to the venue, starting his hospitality career working in the old Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena whilst at university.



Paul Scannell said of his appointment: “Having been part of the Wembley family for several years, I know that no two events are the same and we’ve witnessed some exceptional events already this summer including the UEFA Women’s Euro Final, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay. I’m moving into the role at a very exciting time.

“Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue for sport and music, and the Club Wembley team continues to evolve how we ensure that we deliver an incredible experience for members at each event. From our youngest fans attending a Harry Styles concert for the first time, through to football fans who follow England games globally. We want to ensure that every fan experience in Club Wembley is the best it can possibly be. I’m looking forward to this new challenge and continuing to make it the best hospitality experience in London.”



The Club Wembley membership guarantees one of the best seats in the house for major sporting events including the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final and Final, England international matches, and the Carabao Cup Final. Members also have priority access to purchase tickets for concerts and other sporting events including The NFL as well as exclusive member-only events such as watching the England teams train at St George’s Park.