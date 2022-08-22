SAN JOSE, CA – August 21, 2022 – Aeris, a leading global Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider today announced the launch of the Aeris IoT Readiness Calculator, a free online tool to help determine enterprises’ level of preparedness for deploying IoT solutions.



The Aeris IoT Readiness Calculator provides organizations planning IoT projects with a scorecard that details the readiness of your IoT project from a business and technical perspective and how it compares to others in the same vertical market or geography. It will also help you identify potential issues in your IoT launch plan, so you can remediate them before they become costly.



The average cost of a cybersecurity data breach in the U.S. is estimated at more than $4 million. However, with the right IoT security strategy in place, it’s possible to mitigate those risks. Security is just one element that the Aeris IoT Readiness Calculator takes into consideration. It also examines variables such as latency, integration, and scalability.



Syed Hosain, Chief Technology Officer, at Aeris commented, “According to Microsoft, 30% of IoT projects never get past the proof-of-concept phase. The Aeris IoT Readiness Calculator and our IoT experts can help identify the gaps in your current IoT plan and can ensure that your IoT deployment launches successfully.”



Learn more about Aeris’ IoT Readiness Calculator in this short video

Link here



or calculate your IoT Readiness Score now at aeris.com (www.aeris.net)



