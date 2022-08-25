The Global Data Centre Trends which examine the top 10 trends in 3rd party DC markets worldwide including - space, power, facility design & technology

Datacentrepricing has identified the top trends as:



1. The build out of new Hyperscale Data Centres worldwide – into new markets

Data Centre Providers are now spreading their Hyperscale Data Centre facilities around the world – away from the traditional Data Centre Metro clusters – or the so-called Tier I markets typically with 200 MW or more of Data Centre Power available.



2. The importance of Cloud services in driving Data Centre demand worldwide

Datacentrepricing has identified Hyperscale Data Centres that are under construction worldwide coming to a total of 921,458 m2 Data centre space and just under 2,000 MW of power.



3. The raising of new finance for Private Equity investment in Data Centres

Heavy capital investment is required: New Hyperscale Data Centre facilities require investment of USD $200 million or more per facility – for campus Data Centre sites some of the investments can be considerably higher at around USD $1 billion.



4. The acceleration of A&M (Acquisition & Mergers) in the Data Centre segment

There has been a significant increase in A&M activity in the Data Centre segment, with the most recent ones up to the end of July 2022 - of those that have disclosed – providing a figure of just under USD $50 billion.



5. There is uncertainty about future Data Centre pricing and revenue trends

The increase in power per new Data Centre facility is also ensuring that power availability is becoming a key pre-requisite in selecting a potential Data Centre location. In some highly populated cities, there is both a shortage of available space and power for new Data Centre facilities with Data Centre Providers now being restricted to building in. For example, in Norway, Data Centres with over 0.5 MW of power will have to consider connecting to a municipal heat recovery network to distribute heat from the facility



6. The energy usage of Data Centres and a potential energy shortage

Datacentrepricing believes that the impact of new proposed Data Centres on the local power grid will become a key factor in planning approvals to be granted for new Data Centre facilities. If there is a potential power constraint than the Data Centre Provider will need to mitigate the amount power being used or supply additional power itself.



7. The introduction of Data Centres in new developing markets

Datacentrepricing shows the amount of third-party Data Centre raised floor space with the total population for selected country markets, with the top five as shown in the table below:



Country Population DC Space (in m2) People per 1 m2 of DC Space

Singapore 6,000,000 445,000 13

Hong Kong 8,000,000 330,000 24

USA 330,000,000 12,900,000 26

NL 18,000,000 538,000 33

UK 68,000,000 980,000 69





8. The growth of Data Centre Metro markets & Data Centre City Clusters worldwide

Datacentrepricing for example has identified seventeen Metro Data Centre clusters in the Asia Pacific region with 50 MW of power or above.



9. The future changes in Data Centre Technology will allow more sustainable Data Centre facilities

As one of the new trend identified by Datacentrepricing is the development of green financing initiatives, which is being used by a number of Data Centre Providers as a means of modernising their Data Centres.



10. Projecting the global Data Centre market in 2030 – the key forecast changes

By 2030, Datacentrepricing forecasts that the global Data Centre market will see a number of changes and believes content hubs with connectivity to subsea cable systems are becoming a feature of new Data Centre markets.





Datacentrepricing forecasts that Data Centre raised floor space will grow by 73 per cent worldwide over the four-year period to the end of 2026, by region the forecast growth rates are:



EMEA region – by 124%

Asia region – by 60%

Americas region – by 47%



from a total base of 26,900 million m2 of Data Centre space.





Datacentrepricing forecasts that Data Centre Customer Power will grow by 69% worldwide over the four-year period to the end of 2026.





