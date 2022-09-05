Europe’s leading legal technology conference will get underway in London this month as the British Legal Technology Forum returns to the capital for the 8th time. This year’s event will tackle an expansive agenda of topics via multi-stream conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions and knowledge sessions.



With five presentation stages and an enviable line up of subject matter experts, the forum will explore several of the most pressing issues impacting the legal sector today. The Digital Speaker, future tech strategist and author Dr Mark van Rijmenam will give this year’s keynote speech on the Metaverse. His one-hour session will explore how legal firms can benefit from the immersive internet.



Dozens of thought leaders, industry heads and tech experts will deliver the very latest best-practice advice, strategy and knowledge on topics including the benefits and challenges of 5G, robotics, the impact of quantum computing, and cloud management for hybrid law firms.



Other sessions of note include presentations on cutting edge technology strategies for large corporate legal departments, service delivery challenges, the regulation of legal technology and client centric design.



Speakers taking to the Egress main stage, led by Professor Richard Susskind OBE will focus on the future of the profession in the face of astonishing technological advancement.



The ‘Lexis+’ Lounge Stage, chaired by Christina Blacklaws, will explore topics related to resilience and agility in the face of the changing legal landscape.



The ‘iManage’ Future-Tech Stage, chaired by David Fazakerley, will deep dive into the future technologies, systems and processes enabling innovation while The ‘Moxo’ Innovation Stage Chaired by Peter Wright will assess current solutions.



Finally, the ‘Thomson Reuters’ Insights Stage will see Thomson Reuters’ leaders sharing trends, insights, and their future vision, with special guests discussing their tech adoption strategy and showcasing successful projects.



Alongside these not to be missed seminars, more than 80 technology vendors will also be on hand to showcase their latest innovations and product developments for the legal sector.



Frances Anderson, Managing Director of event organisers Netlaw Media said, “The pace of technological advancement has created a raft of opportunities for businesses in the legal sector. It has impacted on almost every aspect of the profession and now is the time for leaders to consider the systems, strategies, processes, and platforms that propel their firms into the next decade and beyond.”



The British Legal Technology Forum 2022 will take place 13 September at The Old Billingsgate London.



To find out more, visit: https://www.britishlegalitforum.com or watch the video from 2021’s event: https://youtu.be/GAJlZotGnRY.



About



The British Legal Technology Forum is the Europe’s leading legal IT event.



The 2022 instalment will offer delegates four presentation stages and access to over 80 leading exhibitors over two floors. In addition, the 2022 event will provide visitors with full catering as well as a Champagne Lounge, Gin Bar and Riverside Bar which all offer complimentary refreshments during the event. Registration for delegates is open online.



