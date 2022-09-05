Investors in Data Center, Digital Infrastructure converge in Antibes forum with more than 60 expert speaker academy
London/Antibes 5 September 2022 – In what is the first for some time, investors, data center platform owners, and energy specialists will converge in Antibes to assess the outlook and opportunities ahead following unprecedented investment over the past two years.
Platform a new influential forum will focus on interpreting current market sentiment towards the sector, how M&A activity will play out, the impact of global market entry by private equity firms investing billion dollar funds, challenges ahead for energy mitigation and factors impacting ROI and the opportunity and risk over the next twelve months.
“As the market evolves, the ownership of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides a unique marketplace for players to transact,” said Gregory Gerot co-founder and managing director of Platform Markets Group. “It also embraces the hubs, facilitators, large-scale users and sustainable energy resources emerging across markets and the investment opportunities they represent.”
“I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform Markets Group. “Platform has been developed by a team with a unique understanding not only of all things infrastructure related, but also with more than 20-years experience in producing some of the best regarded events in the industry.”
The event has the sponsorship and support of Schneider Electric,Eversheds Sutherland,Engie,Red Engineering,Siemens, Uptime Institute,Paix,JLL, Norwegian Data CenterIndustry,Austin Hughes,Critical Building,F-AR,European Data Centre Association,France datacenter,German Datacenter Association,LSBU Business School,Orient Consulting Services,Grass Consulting,Interglobix Magazine,Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord,Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA),Datacentrepricing,telecoms.com,DC Mag,Cirkla,
Ward- Nomadic Digital Infrastructure Recruitment,DataX Connect,Networks Europe,DataCentre,and Headwind Consultants.
Hosted in the secluded French Riviera resort of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins on the edge of the Mediterranean yet located only 23km from the facilities of Nice International Airport.
