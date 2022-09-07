Leading SaaS HR provider Ciphr has appointed Imran Akhoun as its director of M&A to support the group’s strategic growth plans.



A new role for the Marlow-based, ECI-backed group, Akhoun will report directly to Ciphr’s chief financial officer (CFO), Ray Berry, and work closely with the leadership team and board of directors to identify possible merger and acquisition opportunities through to managing due diligence processes and coordinating transactions.



An experienced corporate development director, Akhoun joins Ciphr from SaaS supplier management platform Fortius Network where he was focused on developing their European presence. Prior to that he held similar positions in various companies across HR, education, and marketing technology.



Ray Berry, CFO of Ciphr, says: “We are delighted to welcome Imran to Ciphr. We’re looking forward to working with him to further drive our acquisition agenda, which will run alongside and complement our organic growth plans. He brings a high degree of experience to the business from within our sector, and more broadly, and as such is ideally suited to join Ciphr at this time to further strengthen our management team.”



Imran Akhoun, director of M&A at Ciphr, says: “I’m excited to join Ciphr as its director of M&A. Ciphr has already made a number of acquisitions in recent years to expand its offering beyond HR, including Payroll Business Solutions in 2019 and Digits in 2020. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help continue Ciphr’s ongoing growth strategy and support further M&A activities in the coming years.”



Akhoun’s appointment follows that of David Burns last month, who joined Ciphr as chief technology officer (CTO).



Ciphr is a specialist provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software. More than 650 organisations use the group’s people management solutions – Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions – globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors.



Notes:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.ciphr.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Imran-Akhou...



Ciphr is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners. Over 200 employees work across the group, which is headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and includes Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).



Ciphr is a specialist provider of SaaS HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software through its HCM platform, Ciphr Connect. Ciphr’s cloud-based solutions help busy HR teams to streamline their processes across the entire employee lifecycle and spend more time working strategically.



Ciphr Connect enables seamless integration, not only across Ciphr's own solutions but also with an ecosystem of specialist, third-party tools using its modern API technology.