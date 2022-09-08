Policy Monitor has developed CSPM to bring cyber security best practices, regulatory standards, policies and workflows to organisations of all sizes

Cyber Security Policy Monitor (CSPM) will be demonstrated in the IASME Pavilion

27 – 28 September at London, Olympia



Policy Monitor, London-based cyber security and risk management experts, will launch Cyber Security Policy Monitor (CSPM) at this year’s International Cyber Expo in London. CSPM is a simple and cost-effective cloud-based solution that helps measure, manage and monitor an organisation’s cyber security workflow and compliance. The information security management system gives cyber security peace of mind to organisations of all sizes, including SMEs.



Policy Monitor will be exhibiting and demonstrating the power of Cyber Security Policy Monitor in the IASME Pavilion at the International Cyber Expo at Olympia, London on September 27th and 28th. This year the event is co-located with International Security Expo 2022 and will attract visitors from around the world. With the cyber threats ever evolving and investment in the sector increasing to an estimated £8.9 billion, the UK is recognised as a leader in the field of cyber security and the event will showcase the latest research and innovations, providing an ideal setting to launch CSPM.



CSPM enables organisations to:

• Locate relevant knowledge by consolidating relevant and useful sites into a single portal from which they can be accessed

• Define their own security policy as a series of simple workflows covering cyber security awareness and training, preventative tasks and how to respond to incidents. The status of assets is listed in CSPM, which schedules regular tasks or initiates tasks in response to an event to implement the security policy

• Run through the pre-loaded IASME questions, prepare a response and load it into the IASME portal for assessment by Policy Monitor’s consultants, who are an IASME certification body

• Link IASME responses to the company’s security policy and prove that it complies with IASME throughout the year

• Show an audit trail to prove compliance during the year

• Integrate with external asset management and cyber security technology so that the risks identified are consolidated into a single picture visible on the dashboard

• An at-a-glance KPI dashboard shows management a full cyber security status overview enabling the board to monitor compliance across the business and take action before policies are breached.



Cyber Essentials and IASME templates are pre-loaded to embed cyber security best practice and help define, implement and monitor security policies. There are also US, NIST and HIPAA templates and additional templates which can be created to meet customer needs.



Nick Denning, CEO, Policy Monitor said, “With cyber threats increasing, we want to ensure that the UK is the safest place to do business. Over 60% of SMEs* have reported a data breach in the last year and so Policy Monitor has developed CSPM to bring cyber security best practices, regulatory standards, policies and workflows to organisations of all sizes. CSPM brings support to every stage of the cyber security compliance process. We’ve made sure it is simple to use and easy to manage, removing cost and complexity. It is important for businesses and the UK economy that effective cyber security solutions are available to all so we offer CSPM with a range of affordable SME pricing options.”



Policy Monitor will be providing cyber security advice and demonstrating CSPM live at International Cyber Expo 2022 on stand B60 in the IASME Pavilion @IntCyberExpo #ISE2022.



Find out more about Policy Monitor and CSPM here: https://policymonitor.co.uk/cspm/



* Source: Cyber Security Magazine



About Policy Monitor:

Based in London, Policy Monitor is a cyber security company founded by experts with extensive experience in operational and risk management. We evolve safety procedures and protocols, providing security policy management solutions and services to Measure, Manage and Monitor cyber risk and guard against cyber-attacks.



Our flagship solution, Cyber Security Policy Manager (CSPM), is a cyber security policy management system that incorporates GDPR, US NIST and UK CE cyber security standards to guide organisations through complexity. It is a simple and cost-effective cloud-based solution that helps measure, manage and monitor an organisation’s cyber security workflows and compliance. Cyber Essentials and IASME templates are pre-loaded to help reference cyber security best practice, define and implement a security policy and monitor compliance.



Press contact:



Mary Phillips

PR Artistry Limited

T: +44 (0)1491 845553

E: mary@pra-ltd.co.uk