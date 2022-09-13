I’m delighted that we’re extending our partnership with Climb across the EMEA region, bringing it to the next level.



Ashburton, Devon, UK (13th September 2022) - Smartbear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has appointed Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international speciality technology distributor focused on emerging technologies, as a strategic distributor across EMEA.



Climb Channel Solutions has a long-standing relationship with SmartBear and is excited to take this partnership to the next level. Our team can support resellers and end users across EMEA to find the right products, help with licensing queries, and ensure deal registration.



SmartBear tools are built to give development teams the visibility they need to deliver with confidence. And they’re backed up by a culture of support, online community, and people. No matter what part of the software development lifecycle a team is in, SmartBear can help. From test management and automation, API contract testing, performance and load testing, device testing, application stability, BDD, bug tracking, and more, they help teams focus on what matters most.



“I’m delighted that we’re extending our partnership with Climb across the EMEA region, bringing it to the next level. Climb has demonstrated that they have the geographic reach, skillset and reseller network needed to connect SmartBear with end customers across our key growth markets. We have a terrific partnership and I’m looking forward to working with the Climb team well into the future,” Ed Greenwood, EMEA Channel Sales Director at SmartBear.



“We are happy to extend our relationship with SmartBear across EMEA. Our team has built a great partnership with SmartBear through the years, and we are looking forward to supporting even more resellers and their developer customers with the high-quality tools that SmartBear offers.,” comments Jane Silk, VP of Distribution EMEA, Climb Channel Solutions.



About SmartBear



At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, ReadyAPI, Cucumber, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.





About Climb Channel Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualisation and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Software and Application Lifecycle products. The company helps vendors recruit, build, and power multinational solution provider networks, and drive sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.



For more information call +44 (0) 1364 655 200, email info@climbcs.co.uk or visit www.climbcs.co.uk



