Def Leppard bass guitarist Rick Savage, and his son Scott have collaborated to create and produce a new, luxury clothing line,Overnight Angels Crew. The premium collection is set to drop 22nd September 2022.



The Savage duo have banded together with Fashion Designer, Nick Holland, the go to fashion expert for Rockstars alike. Holland previously launched successful fashion brand, Pretty Green, with Oasis’ Liam Gallagher.



Overnight Angels Crew’s vision is to fuse the inspirations from music and fashion to create clothing that is disruptive, evocative and contemporary in spirit.



The brand is a luxury label that encapsulates and fuses an eclectic mix of influences, forming a rock ‘n’ roll meets American urban and motorcycle subcultures. The collections will feature a range of clothing, accessories and limited-edition artwork. As they venture into the industry, Overnight Angels Crew enkindle collaborations with the likes of Death Cigarettes.



The label encompasses an eclectic mix of designs by Scott and Rick Savage. Overnight Angels Crew establishes itself as a brand known for elite quality and nostalgic authenticity that thunders above the noise. Distinctively characterised by powerful visuals and a strong graphic identity, you’ll find your fix of transcendent design, influenced by the rock soul intensity of the 80s, 90’s with bold illustrations on a diverse product range.



Throughout the year, we can expect limited edition drops from the label that encompass opulence and individuality with exclusive access to a rockstar’s wardrobe. OAC x Special Projects is Rick’s playground. Here we see the rock influence take hold with a variety of collaborations and covers in the form of narrative led designs that feature in his tour wardrobe.



Elite quality is the central element for every release, each piece is designed with the wearer’s future in mind by never compromising on the finer details.



The collections will be available to buy online via the website.



Savage said: “The collection has been developed from a place of nostalgia, inspired by the title track of Ian Hunter’s 1977 album ‘Overnight Angels’. I had just been released from Sheffield United Football Club and was at a crossroads in my life. It was that summer of ’77 that Def Leppard formed and so I really wanted to pay homage to such a pivotal moment in my life. And to be able work on this alongside my son, Scott, means so much more.



Holland’s wealth of experience brings Savages’ vision to life, pouring a little sugar onto the fashion industry. He said: “Rick and Scott Savage had a vision from the start, and it’s been great to work together to bring it to life. We focused on the modern consumer and designed pieces that are high in quality and unique in style.”



Savage’s O.A.C. line will be top tier; limited edition and his capsule collections will only drop four times a year in premium stores. With the aim to transcend seasonal trends The Stage Collection will be a line of one-of-a-kind pieces that allows the wearer to live out their inner Rock and Roll star.



