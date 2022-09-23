PLANTS FAUX EVERYONE



We're delighted to announce the launch of our first ever range of artificial plants.



Faux those with no gardens. Those with no time. Those with furry friends or inquisitive little humans. Faux those who aren't naturally green fingered.



It's no surprise that at Beards & Daisies we're incredibly passionate about plants - we don't call ourselves the Plant Folk lightly! We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy them. No matter who you are, and wherever you might be. Whether you're at home or in the office, there's just something so joyful about being surrounded by our leafy green friends - and who doesn't need a little more joy in their every day?



Our range of realistic faux plants makes plant parenthood an absolute breeze! Are you ready to give one of our artificial plants a faux-ever home?



The range starts at £15 and launches on Wednesday 21st September. Exclusively available at www.beardsanddaisies.co.uk.



Hi-res imagery can be found via Dropbox here.



For further details or press enquiries, please contact louise@beardsanddaisies.co.uk