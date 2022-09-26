Data enablement startup WCKD RZR’s global growth strategy has received a supercharged boost after it secured a highly sought after place on the largest government-backed cyber startup accelerator in the UK.



The London-based business is one of just 35 cyber startups, SMEs and scaleups joining the Grow and Scale streams of the Cyber Runway accelerator backed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and delivered by Plexal.



The accelerator is part of the government’s mission to make the UK a responsible and democratic cyber power, as laid out in its National Cyber Strategy 2022.



The 2022 Cyber Runway cohort is billed as an intake of some of the “most innovative and high-potential cyber startups in the UK.”



Chuck Teixera, founder and CEO of WCKD RZR, said: “We're joining Cyber Runway to be part of a community with other UK founders with the same ambition as ours: building a global technology company.



“We’re delighted to be among just a handful of the best startups in the country who’ve been chosen to take part in the largest government backed accelerator of its type in the UK.”



WCKD RZR was also recently selected from hundreds of European startups to take part in the inaugural Amazon Web Services (AWS) FinTech Accelerator programme.



WCKD RZR’s pioneering Data Enablement software, Data Watchdog, unlocks the potential of any multinational organisation’s data by allowing them to find, govern and access data in each country, in real time, fully compliant with relevant data sharing, privacy and governance rules.



Saj Huq, Chief Commercial Officer and head of innovation at Plexal, said: “To become a global science and technology superpower and harness the potential of emerging technologies, we need to nurture the very best homegrown cyber security innovations. Cyber Runway is designed to help companies start, grow and scale businesses capable of addressing these challenges, and our new cohort represents some of the most exciting startups with massive growth potential.”



UK Cyber minister Julia Lopez said: “We are backing businesses on the frontline defending the UK against cyber threats. Our investment in these innovative British startups helps create skilled jobs and a more diverse workforce, which strengthens our national security as well as our booming tech industry.”



Startups in the cohort will benefit from:

business masterclasses (both virtual and in person)mentoring, engineering support from the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) and access to CSIT’s data and testing centre

technical product development support

opportunities to connect with international cyber hubs regional events connections to investors and corporates to fuel growth.



Members will also get support to help them build more inclusive, socially responsible and environmentally-friendly businesses.



