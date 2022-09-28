As we face uncertain economic times, it is more important than ever that our money goes a long

way and for consumers, that means making cutbacks and spending wisely, especially when it comes to trialling new beauty and wellness products. BEAUTY BUDDY is the app that you need in your back pocket. It provides honest and authentic reviews by real-life shoppers and consumers. It’s an invaluable tool when considering your next beauty purchase as products are reviewed by fellow

consumers for consumers. Just scan the product bar code and authentic product reviews are at your fingertips before you buy. Get the beauty lowdown and make informed purchases.



Now, more than ever, customers are looking for product approval before committing to a purchase and parting with their money. BEAUTY BUDDY is here to disrupt this, by providing an alternative in-store digital experience, shifting away from social media and influencer recommendations, by providing customers access to real-life reviews from other consumers like them.



Did you know that:



- 54% of social media users use social media to research products (GlobalWebIndex via The Industry, 2022)

- 71% are more likely to purchase products and services based on social media referrals

- 94% of shoppers read online reviews before making a purchase.

- Barclaycard has reported that spending has slowed to the lowest level



The BEAUTY BUDDY app is viewed as the Trust Pilot of beauty, fueled by a virtual community of like-minded ‘Beauty Buddies’ made up of real peer-to-peer users, whom each create a profile based on attributes and concerns such as age, skin type, complexion, meaning that consumers can receive product suggestions and reviews from other members in the community with matching attributes.



The virtual community works like a social media platform – you can interact and follow other users, whilst sharing trusted ratings, advice, and recommendations. Simply scanning a barcode through the app allows you to access all reviews around a product, meaning consumers can assess whether this is the product for them ahead of investing. In the long-term, this means the right products are being purchased by the consumer, and money is saved from trial-and-error purchasing.



The BEAUTY BUDDY app was created in 2019 by two award-winning entrepreneurial Irish sisters, Wendy

Slattery and Tracy Leavy. Overwhelmed by the sheer scale of products in the beauty aisles, they struggled to find honest and real user reviews at their fingertips when seeking out a new beauty product.



‘TRY IT. LOVE IT? HATE IT? RATE IT.’



BEAUTY BUDDY is available to download for Android and iOS.



