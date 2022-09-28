Finance broker KIS Finance purchased their first all-electric company car, the Jaguar I-Pace three years ago. Today, having covered just over 40,000 miles, KIS want to share their experience of owning an electric vehicle and how the running costs over the past 3 years have compared to similar model petrol and diesel powered cars.



The case study covers:



• The experience of charging the vehicle when it was first purchased compared to now



• How today’s electricity price concerns have overtaken ‘range anxiety’ in people’s hesitancy over switching to electric



• How electricity price rises have affected the running costs of electric vehicles



• Comparisons between electric, petrol, and diesel in terms of price rises and running costs



• Service station electric chargers price comparison



• What rising electricity costs mean for the future of electric vehicles





For the full case study, please go to: https://www.kisbridgingloans.co.uk/finance-news/evs-range-an...





