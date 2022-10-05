SAN JOSE, CA – October 5, 2022 – Aeris, a leading global Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, today announced that M Auto, the leading provider of electric mobility solutions in Africa, is utilizing Aeris’ secure, Intelligent IoT connectivity to help enable sustainable transportation across the continent.



M Auto is now the largest electric vehicle start-up in Africa, with 2,000 e-bikes on the ground and 3,000 bikes ready for market. M Auto is also creating employment across Africa by investing in manufacturing and deploying e-Bikes across the continent, with Togo and Benin being the first two countries to go live.



M Auto’s vision is to replace all African motorcycles powered by an internal combustion engine with electric by 2030 while creating more than one million jobs and their mission is to provide access to innovative and sustainable electric mobility solutions to improve the quality of life of all African users by creating an e-mobility experience that is sustainable (has zero carbon emissions), affordable, digitally enabled, and offers an unparalleled mileage range via swappable charging battery stations.



Since partnering in 2022, Aeris has helped M Auto through the initial launch of their EV products and services and enabled them to gain the ‘first mover advantage’ by shortening M Auto’s time-to-market. M Auto utilizes the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network to deploy its devices faster and Aeris’ support services to scale more quickly into new markets. In addition, the continued expansion of M Auto in Africa is boosted by the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network, which provides a robust platform with reliable connectivity everywhere to help build and scale innovative IoT programs including sustainable mobility solutions. Aeris’ global subscriber identity module (SIM), which is deployed at the point of manufacture, enabled M Auto to reduce its supply chain costs and solution deployment time.



Shegun Adjadi Bakari, CEO of M Auto, commented, “At M Auto, our credo is to offer high quality products at affordable prices everywhere in Africa and for everyone. Aeris’ high-quality service and IoT expertise has assisted M Auto in providing access to innovative and sustainable electric mobility solutions. We have partnered with Aeris to expand our fleet in Togo, Benin, and beyond. By partnering with Aeris, we are making sustainable transportation more accessible as we continue our mission to transform lives.”



Mohsen Mohseninia, VP Market Development, EU at Aeris stated, “We are delighted to help M Auto expand their capabilities and deliver sustainable transportation to the people throughout Africa. Aeris’ ability to offer secure, intelligent IoT connectivity at the most optimized total cost of ownership ensures that M Auto’s e-bikes are operational and reliable regardless of where they are deployed in Africa.”



ABOUT AERIS



Founded in 1996, Aeris is a global IoT solutions provider with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For decades, we have powered critical projects for some of the most complex customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical applications. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.



ABOUT M AUTO



M Auto, the largest EV company in Africa, is introducing a scalable, clean industrial e-mobility ecosystem to empower a new entrepreneurial generation to drive inclusive growth, sustainable development and job creation. M Auto is offering ‘mobility as a service’ on the African continent. Currently operational in Benin and Togo, its cost-effective and convenient mobility solutions are a source of great traction on the market and promote environmental sustainability in Africa. M Auto is launching 2 new operations before the end of 2022 and long-term plans include expanding into the rest of Africa.



For more info on M Auto, visit www.mautoafrica.com