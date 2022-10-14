We look forward to further continued business development with CUMI to the benefit of all of our customers involved in glass manufacturing

The bi-annual Glasstec trade fair took place in Düsseldorf, Germany from 20th to 23rd September 2022. This trade fair brings together active leading companies in the glassware sector.

Anderman Industrial Ceramics, with its Indian partner CUMI, were proud to be present at this show. Despite the current global difficulties in the glassware sector the fair was a huge success in all aspects. Our exhibition stand was attended by key personnel from CUMI and Anderman Industrial Ceramics and we were pleased to welcome many visitors (and friends), in the glass manufacturing sector, to our exhibition during the 4 days.

Carborundum Universal (CUMI) was created in 1965 in India with its headquarters in Chennai and its two state of the art refractory manufacturing plants in Ranipet. The factory is ISO9001 with a production capacity in excess of 10,000 tons of refractory products per year. Recent factory expansion has enabled us to improve capacity, lead times and product technology.



Anderman Industrial Ceramics has been working in EU countries with CUMI for many years. Our goal is to provide refractory solutions, and quality supply, for glass furnaces and other industries. CUMI has a strong history in the supply of Zircon, Sillimanite, Mullite, Chamotte and even refractory concrete for several years. Today we have excellent references with groups such as Saint Gobain, Verallia, SGD and others.



Anderman Industrial Ceramics also has considerable experience in the supply of refractory solutions for steel, cement, chemical, incineration and superalloy manufacture. Products include, but not limited to, Magnesia-Carbon bricks, shaped refractory concrete parts (with the addition of stainless steel fibers).

Commenting on this high profile trade fair John Verrier (Managing Director) said:

‘Anderman & CUMI have been successfully co-operating for refractory business development for 12 years. We have seen considerable success in many industrial sectors including superalloy, chemical and increasingly glass. It is with pride that I see our efforts, and success, within the glass sector displayed to the world stage at this prestigious trade fair. We look forward to further continued business development with CUMI to the benefit of all of our customers involved in glass manufacturing.’



About Anderman Industrial Ceramics.

Established in 1947 and its experience in sourcing, stocking and selling technical ceramics worldwide has positioned Anderman Ceramics at the highest levels of product and service quality. We offer an extensive range of standard technical ceramics products, as well as, custom - design components.

Contact: Julien Soum

Tel: +33 (0)6 38 92 13 36

Email : julienS@andermanceramics.com