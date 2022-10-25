To celebrate Black History Month, Brixton-based digital marketing agency Passion Digital wanted to raise awareness about the lack of black representation in various industries.



Passion Digital conducted research focusing on black diversity and representation in awards wins, particularly when it comes to prestigious awards like the Oscars, the Golden Globe Awards and the Nobel Prize.



The research data revealed that only 74 black people have ever won an Oscar, an award ceremony that has been hosted since 1929 - despite the fact 3,140 statuettes to date have been awarded to date.



The shocking data also revealed that no black person has ever won an Oscar in categories like Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best International Feature Film. Following 94 Academy Awards ceremonies, astonishingly only one black woman won an Oscar for Best Actress in Leading Role and only five black men were awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role.



When it comes to Golden Globe Awards, only 54 black people won an award since they were established in 1944. According to the study, only two black women ever won an award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and only five black men won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.



The research also revealed that the Nobel Prize has been awarded to 954 laureates between 1901 and 2022, of whom only 17 black people ever received this award - 1 Nobel Prize in Economics, 4 Nobel Prizes in Literature and 12 Nobel Peace Prizes.



Passion Digital embraces diversity and inclusivity and strongly believes in supporting the recognition of people regardless of their race, religion and background.



Afsana Begum, Executive Assistant at Passion Digital said: “This year’s theme for Black History Month is Time for Change: Action Not Words. As an agency, we are passionate about embracing diversity and inclusivity and wanted to play a part in encouraging society to embrace the spirit of inclusivity and reconsider the recognition of black talent and achievements. We are proud to celebrate Black History Month this year and committed to continuing the inclusivity conversation not just throughout October but also moving forward.”







About Passion Digital

Passion Digital is a full-service performance marketing agency based in Brixton, London. Founded in 2012 by Mike Grindy, the agency is renowned for combining a data-driven approach with imaginative execution to deliver the best results for its clients. Passion aims to create a work environment that employees want to be part of and since its beginnings has instilled the culture of giving back, such as working closely with nationwide charities to improve their digital marketing presence and its pro bono work for its local partner charities.



