Leading south-east financial planning company, The GSI Group, has bought out Oakfield Financial Consultants Ltd as a first acquisition, heralding a move towards a portfolio valued at £1 billion within five years.

Paul Mitchell, Group CEO at the Westerham-based 16-strong firm, says they have £1 billion in their sights after establishing an ambitious growth strategy strengthened by almost half a century of exemplary customer service for a wealth of loyal clients.

Founded in the early 1980s, with many of its now best-known services added from the early 2000s, GSI Group (https://gsigroup.co.uk/) specialises in creating personalised plans for savings and investments, estates and IHT planning, protection, pensions, and retirement.

GSI Group directors felt acquiring Oakfield Financial Consultants, from owner Barry Riglar, was a perfect fit and appropriate first step in its vision for further growth in addition to the development of an Asset Management business.

Mark Buck, Business Manager, said: “Continued growth through word of mouth about our services, trust, and loyalty in what we offer and being recognised for excellence has meant we have been able to grow organically even in the face of adversity and the challenges that recent unprecedented times have brought.

“Working hard to maintain that growth and bringing a more strategic view for the future – just as we advise our clients to – has led us to realise the very encouraging potential for further expansion that we have. We have successfully raised capital and are delighted to have been able to smooth the way to support Barry, bringing Oakfield Financial Consultants to the GSI Group family.”

Oakfield Financial Consultants has its offices in Hampshire and has a wide range of financial support and advice services including full financial planning and mortgages.

Barry said: After having met with the team at GSI, I was left with no doubt that we shared a similar company culture and set of principles, on top of that, there were no surprises, everything that was said, was done, it was an easy process and it simply all fell into place.”

Mark added that GSI Group were keen to hear from small to mid-sized financial services companies based around the M25. GSI Group is interested is in exploring potential acquisitions in this region, as part of its immediate and continued expansion plans.

He said: “These are exciting times not only for us but also for those in our industry who have founded and built ongoing, successful financial and wealth management companies and are looking for a way to exit when the time is right as well as ensuring a smooth and trusted transition, with maximum peace of mind for their many loyal customers.”

“We would ask them to get in touch to discuss mutually beneficial opportunities informally and in the strictest of confidence.”



