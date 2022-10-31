• The Software Institute (TSI) completes acquisition of the Enterprise Consulting division of NETbuilder

• Acquisition enables TSI to grow with experienced team of consultants complementing TSI’s core technology expertise

• Deal helps deliver additional enterprise expertise to TSI as it globalises offering



LONDON: The Software Institute (TSI) – a leading global learning academy for technical skills – today announced the acquisition of the Enterprise Consulting division of NETbuilder – an IT software and services company with decades of experience in software, consulting and managed services.



The acquisition will enable TSI to further strengthen its core offering – delivering deployment-ready technology consultancy teams to large enterprises to help bridge the digital skills gap and provide the necessary expertise to facilitate digital transformation.



NETbuilder has an enviable record of delivering consulting and managed services to some of the largest companies in the world. By further enhancing TSI with NETbuilder’s team of experts, clients can benefit from managed, ready-to-deploy teams empowered with the most up-to-date digital skills on the market.



Tony Lysak, Founder and CEO of TSI, comments: “NETbuilder and TSI have been collaborating closely for more than two years and this consolidation of the businesses will enable us to provide technology leaders from NETbuilder to oversee the work of TSI-certified consultants. NETbuilder’s team has more than two decades expertise in delivering software, consultancy and managed services in the latest technologies being deployed to drive digital transformation, including Observability, Cyber Security, DevSecOps, Cloud, Software Engineering and Testing.”



TSI provides an academy where graduates can learn core technology and coding skills relevant to facilitating digital transformation in the workplace. Fully skilled and certified consultants can then be deployed by corporations to provide either specialist knowledge on a project basis or to help plug a growing digital skills gap that is estimated to cost unrealised annual revenues of more than $8 trillion globally and more than $1.7 trillion in the US economy alone. By 2030 it is predicted that more than 80 million people will be needed to plug the digital skills gap.



“As TSI continues to scale, NETbuilder will become TSI’s Expert Services Division enabling TSI to benefit from NETbuilder’s reputation as one of the most trusted consulting companies in the world. With expertise in the most popular corporate software platforms, skills in in-demand areas such as cyber security and cloud deployment as well as a global roster of clients in banking, telecommunications, government, media and manufacturing, NETbuilder’s team can help TSI deliver complex digital transformation projects simply and effectively,” adds Lysak.



NOTES TO EDITORS:



ABOUT THE SOFTWARE INSTITUTE



The Software Institute (TSI) was founded to bridge the digital skills gap between University education and the global software industry. The academy focuses on the application of software in the business and consumer world, supporting some of the largest businesses in the world to bridge the digital skills gap and deliver complex digital transformation projects quickly and effectively.



Our mission is to serve the world's technology needs by providing training and accreditation to equip individuals with advance knowledge and technical skills.



www.softwareinstitute.com



