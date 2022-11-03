HR software company Ciphr has been ranked number 35 in the first annual UK edition of Newsweek’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces list.



The Marlow-based, ECI-backed group employs over 220 staff across its brands – Ciphr, Digits and Payroll Business Solutions.



Claire Williams, chief people officer at Ciphr, says: “We are delighted to be named one of the UK’s top 100 Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek. Our people are at the heart of what we do, and we are committed to making sure that they are happy and providing them with the best employee experience and work-life balance that we can, so it’s wonderful to be recognised as a workplace that is loved by its employees.



“Ciphr has a strong and inclusive company culture, based on trust, authenticity, accountability, and the drive to succeed. That’s why our focus is on continuing to invest heavily in our employees’ development – to ensure they feel valued and rewarded and see true progression in their careers with us. Employees also enjoy a generous benefits package that supports their health, family, and finances, such as private medical and dental insurance, family National Trust Membership, enhanced family friendly leave and family forming benefits, and general time off schemes.”



Newsweek worked in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI) to compile its list of the UK’s top 100 Most Loved Workplaces, which recognises companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the centre of their business model.



To determine the results, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% based on employee survey responses; 25% from analysis of external public ratings from sites, such as Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% from direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek also conducted additional research into every company selected.



“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation’, more companies recognise the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”



“The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the centre of their employee's experience,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company. “The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”



The full Newsweek list of The UK’s Most Loved Workplaces 2022 – which includes UK firms and those with a strong UK presence – is available at www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-uk-2022.



Ciphr was awarded Most Loved Workplace® certification in August 2022, by Best Practice Institute (BPI), based on feedback from their current employees, with staff surveyed on their happiness and satisfaction at work, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company and how positive they feel about their future there.



To view the Ciphr certification page, please visit: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/ciphr.



Ciphr is a specialist provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software. More than 650 organisations use the group’s people management solutions – Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions – globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors.



For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com.



