UNOPS leaders will attend the 27th Convention on Climate Change (COP27) held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hosting a series of events to promote climate action.



At the 27th Convention on Climate Change (COP27) held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, UNOPS is joining global leaders, the UN family, development partners, NGOs, thought leaders, and more to take concrete action towards achieving the world's collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement.



To help advance climate action, UNOPS – together with its hosted entities and initiatives – is participating in a range of events, led by UNOPS acting Executive Director, Jens Wandel.



Build The Future - a special series of climate action events.



UNOPS will host a special series of events - Build The Future - that will focus on key climate action areas of climate-compatibility, climate-mobility, inclusive infrastructure and strategies for carbon reduction.



Build The Future events will be moderated by award-winning journalist, Shahira Amin; Senior Contributor at Forbes, Daphne Ewing-Chow; as well as senior UNOPS leaders.



The series will also include a session led by the European Union’s youth delegate to the UN, Nadia Gullestrup as well as a keynote address by Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. The panel will include youth leaders, displacement experts and frontline communities - sharing impactful stories from those most affected by climate change.



Speaking ahead of COP27, UNOPS acting Executive Director, Jens Wandel said:





“As the Secretary-General has recently said, combating the climate crisis relies on solidarity and decisive action. UNOPS stands ready to support countries and our partners to deliver on the Paris Agreement, for a better future for people and our planet.”



