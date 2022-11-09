What Calabrio does differently is use data to not just provide a holistic view of the customer experience but also the agent experience

Calabrio continues to embrace a customer-first culture to lead customer understanding and experience design in the SaaS space



Minneapolis, MN — Jim Davies, the former Gartner analyst who helped define and nurture the market segments for workforce optimisation (WFO), workforce engagement management (WEM), and voice of the customer (VoC) solutions has joined Calabrio, the workforce performance company, as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).



In this new executive leadership role, Davies will work directly with Calabrio customers and prospects to prioritise customer-first contact centre strategies enabled by engaged employees and elevate their use of technology to better leverage deep VoC data and insights. He will also help translate Calabrio’s own end-user feedback into the product roadmap and act as a resource for sharing customer challenges and opportunities across internal Calabrio departments. Tapping into his industry analyst experience, Davies will spread new and intuitive ways of thinking and further position Calabrio as an industry leader dedicated to customer success.



“As we began to think about this role, I immediately thought about Jim as the perfect candidate. We are really glad that he saw it that way too and agreed to continue his thought leadership with us here at Calabrio,” said Tom Goodmanson, President and CEO of Calabrio. “He has a deep understanding of the operational challenges facing contact centres today and where workforce performance solutions can level up the customer journey. Jim was at the forefront of the customer-first movement, advising companies to take a deeper look at how agent performance and engagement can directly correlate to business-elevating customer experiences (CX).”



Davies joins Calabrio from Gartner where he served as Vice President of research for over 20 years. During his tenure, he advised thousands of organisations across the globe on how to best adopt CX, WFO, and WEM strategies and technologies. He was especially well-known for helping brands initiate successful VoC programmes, both to collect the right data and build strong VoC data-driven activations to enact real change across the organisation. Davies was instrumental in creating Gartner Magic Quadrants for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), VoC and WEM (previously WFO), which are relied on today as the gold standard for understanding and evaluating the vendor landscape.



“I’ve been tracking Calabrio for well over a decade and relish the opportunity to be a part of their journey. CX organisations across the world have access to huge volumes of data. What Calabrio does differently is use data to not just provide a holistic view of the customer experience but also the agent experience and from there improve both journeys. Agents are fundamental to the melting pot of customer service where the engagement level of an agent can make or break the experience a customer receives. Calabrio has the services and support organisation and customer-first mindset to help bring these improvements to life for their customers,” said Davies. “As CXO I’ll be taking a proactive approach to ensure every customer optimises their investment in the Calabrio ONE suite and make them genuine advocates. I also want to hear their pain points and fully understand their experiences so Calabrio can continue to evolve and lead as a trusted ally.”



About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a true-cloud, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.



